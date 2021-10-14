Conference-title clashes highlight area football slate in Week 9

This is it. There are no more chances to go back to the drawing board.
Not as far as conference title races and the playoff picture goes, anyway.
When the lights come on Friday night they will shine upon the final week of the high school football regular season, meaning for some teams there will be cheers and for others tears.
Some teams will win conference titles. Some will fall just short. And the same goes for postseason berths.
There are plenty of big games in the area worth highlighting, so without further ado the following is a Week 9 preview.
Columbus hopes for banner day
The Cardinals’ season has taken a ride on the roller coaster of emotions, first with a dominant 4-0 start that saw them allow only 13 points in the process while scoring an average of 39.8, to having to forfeit in Week 5 because of COVID-19 protocols and seeing their Capitol Conference title hopes get dealt a blow to now riding another dominant stretch.
Columbus (7-1 overall, 5-1 in conference) has allowed one touchdown per game during its current three-game winning streak, one that includes a convincing 40-7 win over rival Lodi, at the time the third-ranked team in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. The Cardinals have complemented that by scoring 41.3 points per game.
The biggest emotion yet on the roller coaster will come Friday, when a win over playoff-bound Lakeside Lutheran (4-4 4-2) will clinch at worst a share of the league championship but a loss will likely leave the Cardinals, ranked sixth in the coaches poll, on the outside looking in as far as Capitol Conference hardware is concerned.
Columbus certainly has the ground game (Colton Brunell is averaging 8.0 yards per carry for 1,127 yards and 18 touchdowns while Andrew Pfeffer has chipped in with 576 yards and nine TDs) and defense (4.7 points allowed per game, with 27 of the 33 total points coming in the fourth quarter of games no longer in question) to control the clock and most likely the field position game as well.
But Lakeside is no pushover and will likely try and use its veer option ground game, which is averaging 207.8 yards per contest, to try and play keep-away, thus limiting Columbus’ opportunities to score which would, the Warriors hope, keep them in the game into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors rushing attack has been generated from a multitude of sources, with five players toting the rock 30 or more times on the year all for 200 or more yards apiece, led by Levi Birkholz (7.4 yards per carry for 510 yards and four TDs) and Nathan Yaroch (5.5, 416, six).
Lake Mills is also 5-1 in conference play, though the L-Cats are 6-2 overall, and has winless Horicon/Hustisford this week. So a loss for the L-Cats isn’t likely, meaning a loss for Columbus would give Lake Mills the league title outright.
So far, so good
Mayville has yet to lose in Flyway Conference play, handing perennial state powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs its only defeat in the process.
But the Cardinals’ season, however great it will go down as being regardless of this week’s outcome — they’re ranked eighth in Div. 5 in the coaches poll — will likely feel a little incomplete if they’re not able to take care of business Friday in what amounts to a conference title game.
Coming off a blowout 56-14 victory over Winnebago Lutheran Academy, itself no slouch, the Cardinals now hit the road for Campbellsport, which is 6-2 overall and one game back in the league standings at 5-1.
The math is simple: If the Cardinals win, they’ll be the outright league champs. If they lose, well, it’ll likely end up as a three-way tie because Springs plays Laconia, one of the squads bringing up the rear in the race.
Mayville is averaging 41.9 points per game behind league passing leader Addison Mittlestadt (54.5 completion percentage for 790 yards, 10 TDs and only three interceptions, good for 118.1 rating) and bell cow running back Blake Schraufnagel (1,260 yards, 21 TDs).
Campbellsport hasn’t been quite as balanced and is averaging two TDs less than Mayville at 25.5 points per game, but the Cougars’ Joseph Gardner is averaging 8.4 yards per carry and has 1,122 yards and 11 TDs — although he has had a little bit of hard time protecting the ball, with five fumbles.
When the Cardinals have the ball, they’ll want to make sure and know where Ethan Kohlman is as he’s the Cougars’ leading tackler by a mile (95 compared with the second-leading tackler’s total of 40) and has seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
How the East will be won
It doesn’t happen often that the two teams playing each other in the final game of the regular season both know that the winner, regardless of anything happening anywhere else, will be conference champion.
But it is in the Flyway Conference and it also is in the Eastern Suburban Conference, a league that will crown its champion as the victory of Friday’s contest between Marshall and Markesan.
Both teams enter with perfect 6-0 marks in conference and both are statistically pretty equal in terms of points scored and points allowed, the Hornets averaging 29.5 on offense while yielding an average of 9.6 and the Cardinals at 23.5 and 5.5.
But they’re a little bit different in terms of their offensive identities, with Markesan boasting a punishing ground game (269.2 rushing yards per game compared with 33.6 through the air) and Marshall — ranked sixth in Div. 5 — showcasing a balanced attack (172.4 and 111.2, respectively).
The player Markesan (7-1 overall) will want to try and keep in check is quarterback Craig Ward, who is far from a game-manager with a completion percentage of 58.7 for 985 yards, 16 TDs and five INTs. He’s shared the wealth pretty equally between Canon Siedschlag (14 catches, 332 yards, five TDs), Cole Denniston (17, 278, four) and Bryce Frank (15, 231, four).
The Cardinals (8-0) ground game is led by the tandem of Matthew Motl (7.4 yards per carry, 757 yards, 12 TDs) and Frank (8.9, 527, six).
Motl has also been a terror on defense, with 15 TFLs and a sack while Luis Bello has five sacks.
For Markesan on offense, QB Ryan Mast has only completed 13 passes for 271 yards, but nine of the completions are for TDs.
He’s done a lot more damage with his legs, leading the team in rushing (841 yards on 8.8 yards per attempt) while hitting paydirt 11 times. Tyler Mast (526 yards, eight TDs), Caleb Stoll (412, three) and Micah Kracht (277, three) have been Ryan Mast’s primary cohorts in the ground game.
Kract has also caught four of the nine TDs.
Defensively, Tyler Mast has spearheaded things, leading the team in tackles (78) with 14 TFLs, seven sacks and an INT. Ethan Gerbitz has nine TFLs and 4½ sacks.
High-stakes rivalry game
Fall River/Rio finds itself currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs, with one more win putting the Rebels over the top.
Adding to the drama, it’s a win over one of its fiercest rivals, Cambria-Friesland, that will ensure Fall River/Rio is playing at least one more week.
The Rebels (2-6, 3-3 Trailways Conference) narrowly missed their chance to qualify for the postseason last week in a 28-22 loss to Johnson Creek. Fall River/Rio scored early in the fourth quarter to knot things up at 22 before a failed conversion attempt kept the score tied.
It didn’t stay tied long. The Bluejays’ Dylan Bredlow rushed in from two yards out with just over 2 minutes left to play in what would be the deciding score.
Matthew Miller again did it all for the Rebels as he threw for 122 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-8 passing — all of his completions were hauled in by Clay Blevins — while adding a team-high 81 yards and a score on the ground. Miller has just over 900 total yards this season, including a team-high 526 yards rushing and 12 TDs.
He’s the top player the Hilltoppers (4-3, 4-2) will look to stop as they try to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs. Cambria-Friesland is back in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years after receiving a forfeit win over Wayland last week.
Prior to the forfeit victory, the Toppers had a two-game winning streak snapped against Randolph in a game that wasn’t close, with the Rockets running away and hiding in a 55-22 win. Cambria-Friesland’s rushing attack, which had averaged 267.3 yards per game entering the contest, was held to just 119 yards in the defeat and will be eager to get things revved back up this week.
David vs. Goliath
Beaver Dam suffered a hard-fought 17-14 loss to Janesville Parker last week, missing out on the chance to clinch a postseason berth.
Now, the Golden Beavers will need to pull off a mammoth upset in order to do so as they head to Waunakee to face the undefeated Warriors, the top-ranked team in Div. 2.
The recipe for victory would be to somehow use their effective ground game (270.1 yards per game led by Gabe Klatt, whose 1,596 yards rank fourth in the state) to control the clock enough that Waunakee wouldn’t get as many offensive possessions as normal. But it’s still a tall order, even if executed perfectly.
Beaver Dam (4-4 overall, 3-3 in conference) has in many ways enjoyed a successful season. Having Waunakee and DeForest, the second-ranked team in Div. 2, both in the Badger Large Conference adds a great deal of importance to the other contests in league play.
Things can change from year to year, of course, but unless one of those two powerhouses is having a down year — incredibly rare over the last 20 years or so — the other six teams in the league have what amounts to a five-game schedule where they have to win four of them to automatically qualify for the playoffs.
A loss for Beaver Dam on Friday wouldn’t eliminate any hope of making the playoffs, however, because at 3-4 in conference play the Golden Beavers would be in the next tier of teams to be eligible if there aren’t 224 teams with over-.500 records in conference.
Other area games
- Waupun (2-6, 0-6 East Central Conference) has suffered six straight defeats but win or lose on Friday against Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-5, 2-5) the Warriors can build some momentum for the offseason.
- Randolph (6-2, 5-1 Trailways) will officially improve to 6-1 in conference once its forfeit win over Wayland goes on the books, so all the Rockets can do now is wait and see if Oshkosh Lourdes (7-1, 6-0), ranked sixth in Division 7, falters against St. John’s Northwestern Academies (1-7, 1-5). If the Big Red does suffer an upset, that would make it a two-way tie for the league championship between them and the Rockets. In the meantime, Randolph will take on Mishicot in a non-conference postseason tune-up.
- Dodgeland (0-8, 0-6 Eastern Suburban) has not enjoyed the most successful of seasons, an obvious statement evident by its record. But the Trojans have a prime opportunity to avoid it being a winless when they head to Palmyra-Eagle (0-8, 0-6) to take on another team yet to enjoy the thrill of victory.
- Horicon/Hustisford (0-8, 0-6 Capitol Conference) doesn’t have the same kind of chance as Dodgeland this week, at least as far as the caliber of opponent goes, because the MarshFalcons will be trying to avoid a winless campaign against a team with conference title ambitions in Lake Mills (6-2, 5-1).