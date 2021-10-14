Conference-title clashes highlight area football slate in Week 9

When the Cardinals have the ball, they’ll want to make sure and know where Ethan Kohlman is as he’s the Cougars’ leading tackler by a mile (95 compared with the second-leading tackler’s total of 40) and has seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

How the East will be won

It doesn’t happen often that the two teams playing each other in the final game of the regular season both know that the winner, regardless of anything happening anywhere else, will be conference champion.

But it is in the Flyway Conference and it also is in the Eastern Suburban Conference, a league that will crown its champion as the victory of Friday’s contest between Marshall and Markesan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both teams enter with perfect 6-0 marks in conference and both are statistically pretty equal in terms of points scored and points allowed, the Hornets averaging 29.5 on offense while yielding an average of 9.6 and the Cardinals at 23.5 and 5.5.

But they’re a little bit different in terms of their offensive identities, with Markesan boasting a punishing ground game (269.2 rushing yards per game compared with 33.6 through the air) and Marshall — ranked sixth in Div. 5 — showcasing a balanced attack (172.4 and 111.2, respectively).