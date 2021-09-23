Confidence hasn't left for Beaver Dam as it prepares for next three weeks of regular season

“Looking at the conference in general, I think everybody knows that Waunakee and DeForest are in their own tier,” Linde said. “I think all the other teams think we’re in our own really competitive tier with all those other teams. It’s trying to sift out who the next best teams are and which other teams can qualify for the playoffs.

“When you look at Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, Watertown and the Janeville's, it’s kind of who’s up next. We feel like we can be one of the teams who’s right there underneath Waunakee and DeForest.”

Linde said he and the Golden Beavers didn’t press the panic button after last week’s loss to DeForest because they took it as a learning experience from all the mistakes they had. They’ve since refocused their attention to the next three weeks against Oregon (2-3, 1-2) on Friday, Janesville Craig (2-3, 2-1) on Oct. 1 and Janesville Parker (1-4, 0-3) on Oct. 8.

Now it’s just making sure Linde makes sure his players’ minds are in the right spot over the next three weeks.