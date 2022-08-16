 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Construction delays move Portage football's home opener against Adams-Friendship

Due to recent rainy weather conditions, the Portage high school football team has been forced to move its home opener.

According to a release sent Tuesday morning by Portage athletic director Ed Carlson, the resurfacing of the track at Bob Mael Field has "experienced a slight delay," forcing the Warriors to move their season opener against Adams-Friendship to Wisconsin Dells High School.

The game will still start at 7 p.m. and the Warriors will remain the home team against the Green Devils. According to Carlson, fans will not be charged admission to enter the game.

"The Portage Athletic Department would like to thank the Wisconsin Dells School District, especially Trina Slack and the Wisconsin Dells Athletic Department, for being so accommodating and allowing us usage of their facility on short notice," Carlson wrote in the release.

The Warriors shut out the Green Devils, 31-0, in last season's opening game and are looking for a fourth consecutive Week 1 win.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

