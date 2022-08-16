Construction delays move Portage football's home opener against Adams-Friendship

Due to recent rainy weather conditions, the Portage high school football team has been forced to move its home opener.
According to a release sent Tuesday morning by Portage athletic director Ed Carlson, the resurfacing of the track at Bob Mael Field has "experienced a slight delay," forcing the Warriors to move their season opener against Adams-Friendship to Wisconsin Dells High School.
The game will still start at 7 p.m. and the Warriors will remain the home team against the Green Devils. According to Carlson, fans will not be charged admission to enter the game.
"The Portage Athletic Department would like to thank the Wisconsin Dells School District, especially Trina Slack and the Wisconsin Dells Athletic Department, for being so accommodating and allowing us usage of their facility on short notice," Carlson wrote in the release.
People are also reading…
The Warriors shut out the Green Devils, 31-0, in last season's opening game and are looking for a fourth consecutive Week 1 win.
Vote for the Week 1 high school football game we should cover
Baraboo at Sauk Prairie
Traditionally a Badger Conference game, the T-Birds and Eagles square off in a season-opening nonconference tilt. The traditional rivals meet at two very different points of trajectory.
Baraboo is coming off its best-ever playoff run last fall, while Sauk Prairie sputtered to an 0-9 mark in coach Randy Wallace’s first season at the helm.
Riding a four-game losing skid in the series and two straight season-opening losses, the Eagles look to get off to a better start.
Meanwhile, the T-Birds are hoping for a strong start to another promising season despite some significant turnover, including the loss of two-way star and Wisconsin commit Luna Larson.
Adams-Friendship at Portage
The Warriors made quite the statement last season when they posted their first winning regular season in 14 years and returned to the postseason for the second straight season in that same span.
That run to the postseason started with a 31-0 shutout win over the Green Devils, who will get their shot at revenge in a season-opener at Bob Mael Field.
Adams-Friendship returns its starting quarterback and its top three receivers and rushers as it looks to contend in the South Central Conference. It should give a Warriors team in need of some re-tooling plenty to handle as it eyes a fourth straight season-opening win.
Monroe at Beaver Dam
The start to the season hasn’t been an easy one for the Golden Beavers, who have had to overcome the season-ending injury to star running back Gabe Klatt.
That task will be all the more difficult this week when Beaver Dam welcomes reigning Rock Valley Conference champion Monroe for the teams’ season-opener.
The Cheesemakers, who reached the Division 3 state semifinals last year, return their two leading rushers and three starting offensive linemen to a rushing attack that totaled more than 4,700 yards and 59 touchdowns last season. A first season-opening win since 2016 would be a big feather in Beaver Dam’s hat.
Poll
Which high school football game should we cover?
Vote for our high school football game of the week. The WiscNews staff will be at the winner. We'll pick a few games each week and let readers decide where our reporter will head for that week's action.