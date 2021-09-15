Continuing momentum, turning around misfortune on prep football teams' plates at midway point

Week 5 signals the official midway point of the prep football season, and so far there have been some great — and not so great — starts to the season.

Portage posted its first 3-0 start since 2007, and despite losing last week, the Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the area so far. Meanwhile, nothing seems to have changed for Lodi as it has turned in another unbeaten run to open the campaign.

Pardeeville enters the halfway point above .500 while other area teams have had their fair share of positives, although they haven’t fully bore themselves out in the old record book.

With that being said, there’s plenty of time for those programs to turn around their misfortune and spark a push for the postseason.

This week seems like as good a time as any to start.

Warriors eye quick rebound

Following a red hot start, Portage got cooled off last week as it suffered its first defeat of the season with a 29-26 loss to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.

The Warriors have little time to recharge this week, with their crucial Badger Small Conference clash against Fort Atkinson moved up to Thursday due to the state-wide officials shortage.