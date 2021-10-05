Culture change reaching new heights for Portage football in Haak's third season in charge

Just a minute later, senior Erik Brouette ripped off a 47-yard interception return to push the Warriors’ lead to 29-0 and too much for the Eagles to overcome. Along with the increased physicality, Haak credits that defensive success to the Warriors’ work in the offseason, specifically the weight room, and a heightened understanding of the team’s defensive philosophy.

“We take a lot of pride in our kids understanding the mental part of the game, and we give our kids the opportunity to be able to call some of our own checks out there and to be able to put ourselves in the right position,” he said. “I think when they have the ability to really understand the game and that puts them in a lot of good positions as well.”

The Warriors offense hasn’t been anything to sneeze at however.

Portage has tallied 2,155 yards of total offense through seven games this season, easily surpassing its total last fall, and with plenty of other benchmarks. The Warriors have had a rusher go over 100 yards four different times this fall, already surpassing last season’s number (three), and junior quarterback Gavin Thompson has thrown for over 100 yards four times after just one such occasion last season.

And the Portage offense isn’t just a one-man show.