Culture change reaching new heights for Portage football in Haak's third season in charge

Since its last playoff victory in 2004, the Portage football program hasn’t had what one would call a “winning culture.”
From 2005-2018, the Warriors produced just one winning regular season in 2007 — the last time they had qualified for the playoffs prior to last year’s abbreviated fall season — to go with 13 losing seasons, including five winless campaigns. After going a combined 15-109 in that 14-year span, winning started to a come a little more often in 2019 under coach Shane Haak.
In Haak’s first season, the Warriors finished just 2-7 with wins over Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam, but they made their voices heard with three one-score losses. Last year followed a similar path as Portage posted a 2-6 mark, but with victories over rivals Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie scattered among losses to top programs in the state like Edgar and Lakeside Lutheran, the Warriors returned to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.
While it truly didn’t show in the ledger, the Warriors played a hard brand of physical football that’s truly taken the mold of Haak and the Warriors’ coaching staff.
That’s continued this fall and started to turn the tide in the win column as the Warriors have already clinched their first winning regular season in 15 years. And with two games remaining and a playoff spot still one win away that instinctual, well-rounded play is going to be needed to power Portage to back-to-back playoff berths since it went to six straight postseasons from 1994-99.
“It’s a position we want to be in, obviously at 5-2, and it’s been a really close conference. I mean holy cow. It’s been tight games every week, and other games between the opposing teams are close, too,” Haak said.
“I hope when the season is over we can look back and really rejoice, but as of right now, our mindset isn’t really on that. Yes, we’ve been able to have some success so far, but when I think you’re in the middle of the season and the middle of the fight, you have to be focused so much on this week that it’s hard to reflect on what we’ve accomplished right now.”
What they’ve accomplished is more wins in the program’s last three seasons combined and the Warriors wasted little time doing so.
Making an early statement
Portage (3-2 Badger Small Conference) flexed its muscles this fall as it posted back-to-back shutouts to open the season. The Warriors opened things by going on the road for a 31-0 win over Adams-Friendship, before returning home to roll to a 56-0 rout over Whitewater.
As impressive as the shear shutouts were, what really stood out was the Warriors’ defensive dominance. Portage allowed a combined 218 yards of total offense in the wins, including just 45 yards against the Whippets.
For Haak, increasing the physicality was one of the top things on his to-do list when he took over.
“That’s something you can control and I’ve never been a believer that it takes a lot of talent or anything like that,” he said. “I’ve never been a big on the word talent, I’m big on the word work ethic. It takes that commitment level, the work ethic in the offseason and being physical as a part of the game.”
“I think it’s just something that’s been drilled into us, starting with summer practices. This is our brand of football and we’re going to stick to it all year,” Portage senior Sam Horn added.
Haak said he’s also a big proponent of leadership, intangibles and mindset, something this year’s senior class has bought into in spades since they were sophomores. It was helped instilled in them by the 2019 class, including the likes of Matthew Miles, Colton Brandsma and Brett Walker.
“They built me up and taught me how to be a leader and captain now,” senior Hayden Steinle said, acknowledging the “pay it forward” mentality. “I think all of our guys have bought into the program, and even the younger kids. You have to keep on building them up for the future.”
Building for the future took a large step forward on Sept. 3 against Stoughton in the teams’ Badger Small opener. The Warriors defense buckled down enough to improve to 3-0 on Sept. 3, thwarting a late game-tying two-point conversion attempt to down the Vikings, perennial Badger South title hopefuls, 22-20.
Haak and Steinle both acknowledged the win as a big turning point for the program, among a number of what Haak described as “program wins.” But the Warriors haven’t been impermeable.
After staving off the Vikings, Portage surrendered consecutive losses to Mt. Horeb (29-26) and Fort Atkinson (29-16), in which the Warriors allowed a combined 788 yards.
Locking back in on both sides
But unlike years past, that minor setback didn’t send the Warriors careening. Portage rebounded for a 27-14 rivalry win over Reedsburg on Sept. 24 in which the Warrior scored the game’s final 21 points. For Horn, the win showed the Warriors have what it takes to shed their so called demons.
“We didn’t necessarily start the way we wanted to, but in the second half we said ‘Here’s what we have to do. We know what we have to do,’ and we just went out there, executed and got the job done,” he said.
Getting things done continued last week as the Warriors cruised past Sauk Prairie, 36-14, for a massive Homecoming win in front of a raucous crowd at Bob Mael Field.
Portage’s defense again shined, holding the Eagles to just 227 total yards, including 35 yards rushing on 24 carries, and the Warriors forced six turnovers with a pair of defensive scores. Leading 14-0 at halftime, Christian Erickson recovered a botched snap in the endzone to help the Warriors take a 22-0 lead.
Just a minute later, senior Erik Brouette ripped off a 47-yard interception return to push the Warriors’ lead to 29-0 and too much for the Eagles to overcome. Along with the increased physicality, Haak credits that defensive success to the Warriors’ work in the offseason, specifically the weight room, and a heightened understanding of the team’s defensive philosophy.
“We take a lot of pride in our kids understanding the mental part of the game, and we give our kids the opportunity to be able to call some of our own checks out there and to be able to put ourselves in the right position,” he said. “I think when they have the ability to really understand the game and that puts them in a lot of good positions as well.”
The Warriors offense hasn’t been anything to sneeze at however.
Portage has tallied 2,155 yards of total offense through seven games this season, easily surpassing its total last fall, and with plenty of other benchmarks. The Warriors have had a rusher go over 100 yards four different times this fall, already surpassing last season’s number (three), and junior quarterback Gavin Thompson has thrown for over 100 yards four times after just one such occasion last season.
And the Portage offense isn’t just a one-man show.
Seven separate players have scored touchdowns for the Warriors offensively, and the ground and passing games have had their times to shine. Portage pounded out 354 yards and six touchdowns on the ground on just 36 carries in its win over Whitewater.
Two weeks later in the Warriors’ three-point loss to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, Thompson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-33 passing. But in last week’s Homecoming win over Sauk Prairie, everything seemed to click.
Thompson connected with senior Jaden Kikkert on a pair of passing touchdowns, including a 63-yard pitch-and-catch just before halftime, with the latter opening the scoring with a 15-yard jet sweep TD. Brouette rushed for 109 yards in the win while Thompson threw for 126, connecting with Kikkert on 4 of his 5 completions for 112 yards to go along with the six takeaways.
While Portage has plenty of depth, both on the outside and in the backfield, the Warriors work in concert. The team success comes first, and it’s put them in the position they are now.
“We’re just unselfish and everybody cares for everybody else; it doesn’t matter who has the big game, as long as we’re getting it done with each other,” Steinle said.
“We all know a lot of us can have big games, so we don’t care about that, we’re just focused more on the win,” Horn added.
