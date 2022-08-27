Eli Bryant flashes different skill set stepping in as Beaver Dam's quarterback

BARABOO — Sophomore Eli Bryant walked off Flambeau Field at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo with tears streaming down his cheeks.

The young Beaver Dam quarterback had just willed the Golden Beavers from an eight-point deficit, but a late interception sealed their fate: A 20-14 loss.

Bryant was thrown into the fire Friday night when junior Camron Mendoza left in the second quarter with a leg injury.

“The adrenaline was crazy,” Bryant said. “We were right there the whole game until the end. … It’s sad that Cam got injured, but I had to step in and I did my job. I’m definitely proud. I wish we could’ve gotten the win, but it was definitely a good stride.”

Bryant had always been a quarterback until last season when he played receiver. This year, he was put at corner to help the Golden Beavers out on defense. However, he did see a handful of quarterback reps in the Week 1 loss to Monroe, 39-0.

“He’s a very capable player, offensively and defensively, so we have a package that makes more sense for him at quarterback,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “… I thought he played with a lot of composure despite the pressure he was facing. There’s a lot of positive things to build on from tonight.”

When Mendoza is in the game, Linde said their focus is on the run game. However, Bryant showed flashes of a passing game.

“Our running game is really good, and I think if we add the pass it’s just going to be even better,” he said.

Bryant found junior receiver Kyler Keel for a 32-touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left. On the two-point conversion, Bryant found Keel again to tie the game up at 14.

Bryant completed three passes for 60 yards, which were all to Keel.

“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Linde said. “Kyler played a lot of defense Week 1 and didn’t see a whole lot of offensive time. We thought he would be able to serve us a little bit better on the offensive side. So we got him a lot of touches in practice. He’s an explosive kid. He runs good routes and he’s got good hands. He’s got confidence.

“We’re just looking right now for a young team to find itself. We’re looking for some kids to step up and be productive. When guys like Eli and Kyler get those opportunities that’s exactly what you ask for.”

However, his only hiccup of the game was an interception by Baraboo senior Ben Burgess with 6 seconds left.

“We changed the defense on that last possession,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “We were in more of a zone with five across. It got the interception. It was huge because I was panicked down there because I had three safeties and two corners deeps. I was thinking we’re going to shut down their pass and they’re still getting passes completed.”

Before that, though, Bryant was giving the Thunderbirds fits all night. Baraboo junior Isaac Pelland said the Thunderbirds weren’t expecting the pass because Beaver Dam had only thrown the ball six times last week.

“We were not planning on the pass at all,” Pelland said. “…I don’t know if we were really for that one. They started throwing the ball and we got it figured out toward the end.”

Including Mendoza’s two attempts, Beaver Dam threw the ball 11 times while running 26 times for 52 yards.

“The touchdown drive where they hit the two passes threw me,” Turkington said. “I was not ready for that and we were in man coverage and they beat us on two plays. They hit the first pass and I thought they were going to go back into their regular offense, and the next thing you know they’re throwing it down the sideline. It was a (heck) of a pass. Our guy was in really good coverage. He was right on his shoulder, but (Bryant) dropped the ball in for a touchdown.”