Excitement palpable as prep football regular season hits penultimate week

There truly is nothing quite like the end of the prep football regular season.

From the drama of a late season playoff push, to the exhilaration of fighting for a conference title, the excitement as the calendar shifts to October really is palpable.

Last week featured plenty of excitement that has generated even more intrigue in Week 8. A number of area schools are on the playoff bubble, requiring one more win to secure an automatic spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, others are still in the mix for conference titles and some darkhorse playoff hopefuls can play their way in starting with a win Friday night.

Here’s a look at the top area games this week:

Warriors hoping to roast Silver Eagles

It’s been quite some time, but with two games to play, Portage has already guaranteed itself a winning regular season for the first time since 2007.

However, with two games still remaining, there’s lots for the Warriors to work towards. First up is securing a spot in the playoffs, which they can do this week against fellow Badger Small Conference title contender Monona Grove.