Excitement palpable as prep football regular season hits penultimate week

There truly is nothing quite like the end of the prep football regular season.
From the drama of a late season playoff push, to the exhilaration of fighting for a conference title, the excitement as the calendar shifts to October really is palpable.
Last week featured plenty of excitement that has generated even more intrigue in Week 8. A number of area schools are on the playoff bubble, requiring one more win to secure an automatic spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, others are still in the mix for conference titles and some darkhorse playoff hopefuls can play their way in starting with a win Friday night.
Here’s a look at the top area games this week:
Warriors hoping to roast Silver Eagles
It’s been quite some time, but with two games to play, Portage has already guaranteed itself a winning regular season for the first time since 2007.
However, with two games still remaining, there’s lots for the Warriors to work towards. First up is securing a spot in the playoffs, which they can do this week against fellow Badger Small Conference title contender Monona Grove.
After rallying past Reedsburg, 27-14, in Week 6, Portage kept the foot on the gas in last week’s trap game against Sauk Prairie, rolling to a 36-14 win. The Warriors scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and got three scores from senior Jaden Kikkert, including two receiving TDs and a 15-yard jet sweep run.
Everything seemed to be clicking as Portage (5-2, 3-2 Badger Small) amassed over 300 yards of total offense, forced six turnovers (three fumbles, three interceptions) and had both a 100-yard rusher, passer and receiver. That balance will be needed against a Silver Eagles team looking to get back into the win column after having their three-game winning streak snapped against Mt. Horeb/Barneveld last week.
Monona Grove (5-2, 3-2) led 17-13 at halftime, but a 25-plus minute scoreless drought allowed the Vikings to rally in the second half for a 26-24 win. Four turnovers helped turn the tide Mt. Horeb/Barneveld’s way, including a pair of interceptions off backup quarterback Kody Cummings.
Still, the senior fill-in completed 14-of-26 passes for 229 yards and three scores, connecting with top receiving threats Tyler Dahlhauser (5 catches, 92 yards) and Ty holer (6-85) for over 170 yards and one score apiece. It’s a strong combination the Warriors will have to shut down in order to keep their slim league title hopes alive.
Despite both being saddled with two losses, the Warriors and Silver Eagles control their destiny in the Badger Small title race, with the winner this week, in need of help Week 9, keeping the door open on splitting the conference crown.
Pumas playoff hopes face tall task
A forfeit win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake gave Poynette not only a second straight victory in South Central Conference play, but a much needed boost to its slim postseason chances.
The Pumas will need to have used the week off diligently — Poynette failed to find a replacement game — as they need to win each of their final two games to secure a playoff spot, starting this week against Mauston.
The Golden Eagles (6-1, 5-0 South Central) kept things moving right along as they rattled off a fifth straight win last week over Wautoma, 34-6. Mauston again featured a balanced offense as sophomore Brady Baldwin rushed for 92 yards and three scores, while senior Spenser Lehman completed 15-of-23 passes for 205 yards and another score.
Lehman has been one of the most efficient passers in the area all season long, completing 95-of-142 passes for 1,300 yards with 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions, good for a 66.9 completion percentage and 216.7 yards per game. That coupled with a solid rushing attack that has accounted for over 850 yards poses a difficult combination to try and stop.
While the Pumas (3-3, 2-3 South Central) didn’t play last week, they do enter with some momentum after notching a 26-20 win over Adams-Friendship in Week 6. Poynette got 306 total yards and three scores from Jimmy Heath, including 246 yards and two TDs rushing, as the do-it-all senior has really risen to the occasion down the stretch.
Bulldogs looking to find their bite
Following a major upset win over Cambridge, Pardeeville was muzzled at the hands of Markesan last week.
The Bulldogs trailed by 22 points at the break and couldn’t hold off the Hornets’ buzz in a 49-18 loss. The defeat has Pardeeville still on the outside looking in regards to the playoff picture, something the Dawgs can change this week at winless Dodgeland.
Pardeeville (4-3, 3-2 Eastern Suburban) didn’t have an answer for the Hornets’ rushing attack last week as Markesan piled up 375 yards and three scores, with Ryan Mast (150 yards, 2 TDs) and Caleb Stoll (112-1) both breaking the century mark.
Still, the Bulldogs executed well. Senior Devin Seth completed 10-of-14 passes for 102 yards, senior Derek Lindert rushed for 114 yards and a score, and the team’s defense forced a pair of fumbles. Those positives should have Pardeeville feeling good heading into this week’s league tilt at Dodgeland.
The Trojans (0-7, 0-5) forfeited last week’s game against Waterloo following a 62-8 blowout loss to Marshall. The Cardinals ran roughshod over Dodgeland to the tune of 312 yards on just 23 attempts, while Dodgeland combined to rush for just 100 yards on 32 carries.
Those defensive struggles should have the Bulldogs champing at the bit heading into Friday.
Blue Devils eye bounce back in rivalry battle
Lodi saw its unbeaten start to the season end in somewhat stunning fashion last week against Columbus as the Cardinals cruised to a 40-7 win.
As stinging as the loss was, the Blue Devils have little time to pout with a crucial Capitol Conference tilt against Lake Mills this week. Lodi (6-1, 4-1 Capitol) had its worst all-around performance of the season against the Cardinals, who got on a roll and didn’t stop, churning out 323 yards rushing and five scores on 47 carries.
Meanwhile, the Lodi offense mustered just 40 yards rushing among 128 total yards. The Blue Devils will have to adjust quickly with a hungry Lake Mills team coming off a 28-14 come-back-win over Big Foot last week. Caden Beiling threw for four scores and 239 yards on 19-of-37 attempts to spearhead the L-Cats attack.
However, Lake Mills (5-2, 4-1) were gashed on the ground last week by the Chiefs as Big Foot piled up 303 yards and three scores on 37 attempt. The Blue Devils rushing attack has carried their offense so far this season and that susceptibility is something they’ll surely try to exploit in this week’s meeting that likely eliminates the loser from Capitol Conference title contention.
Other area games
- Fall River/Rio will look to punch its ticket to the playoffs this week against Johnson Creek following a 48-20 non-conference loss to Unity last Friday. The Rebels trailed by just 28-20 at halftime against the unbeaten Eagles, but a 20-point third quarter sank any chance at an upset win. Quarterback Matthew Miller rushed for 119 yards and two scores while passing for 49 yards on 4-of-9 attempts to lead the Rebels (2-5, 3-2 Trailways), who if nothing else can take away from the loss the fact they hung tough with one of the state's best — Unity entered the D7 coaches poll for the first time this week at No. 10. The Bluejays are looking to snap out of their current tailspin following a third successive loss at the hands of Oshkosh Lourdes, 12-7. Johnson Creek (4-3, 2-3) was held to just 190 yards of offense, including just 94 yards rushing on 25 carries.
- Westfield’s playoff hopes, while slim, are still alive and a win against rival Adams-Friendship this Friday would give the Pioneers a massive boost to sneaking back into the postseason for a second straight season. The Pioneers (2-5, 1-4 South Central) had no answer for Richland Center last week as the Hornets steamrolled their way to a 57-6 win, thanks in large part to a 41-point first half. Kashton Kangas threw for 50 yards while the Pioneers allowed the Hornets to pile up 366 yard ands and six scores on the ground. The Green Devils (3-4, 2-3 South Central) are also on the playoff bubble after suffering a second straight loss with a 47-8 rout at the hands of Wisconsin Dells last week. Aiden Livingston was the one bright spot as he threw for 163 yards and Adams-Friendship’s lone score, while rushing for a team-high 57 yards on 12 carries.
- Cambria-Friesland has a week to recharge as the Hilltoppers haven’t scheduled a replacement game after receiving a forfeit win from Beaver Dam Wayland. The Hilltoppers, who will move to 4-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall to qualify for the playoffs, will have plenty to mull over after suffering a 52-22 loss at the hands of rival Randolph last week. The Rockets scored the game’s first 33 points and piled up 369 yards rushing with six touchdowns while holding the Toppers to just 119 on the ground.
- For the second straight week Montello/Princeton/Green Lake will forfeit this Friday’s game against Wisconsin Dells due to mounting injuries within the Phoenix ranks. MPGL, which falls to 0-8 overall, has yet to schedule a replacement game. After forfeiting to Poynette last week, the Phoenix picked up a non-conference 8-man game against Greenwood, which they lost 44-8. The Chiefs (7-0) meanwhile have added a non-conference game against Tomahawk (3-4). Wisconsin Dells will move to 6-0 in South Central Conference play, potentially creating a de facto conference title game against rival Mauston in Week 9.