Fall River/Rio coach following playoff loss to 3rd-ranked St. Joes: 'Our kids fought like crazy'

Other than that, the Rebels allowed little in the first half.

“Really, they had one broken play,” Schultz said. “Our kids fought like crazy in the first half. We were right in the game. The No. 3 team in the state, and we were down 14-0 after defending a shot field the whole (half). So the kids fought, and that was our whole thing.”

The problem was that Fall River/Rio could do nothing against St. Joseph’s ferocious defense.

For the game, the Rebels ran just two plays in St. Joseph territory and gained four first downs, one via penalty. Their longest play was an 18-yard pass from junior quarterback Matthew Miller to senior running back Gavin Grams during a scoreless first quarter, but their longest gain other than that was only six yards.

A 3-yard run by Grams on the play after his 18-yard catch-and-run moved the ball to the Lancers’ 49-yard line, but following another Grams carry for one yard, Miller was sacked for a loss of seven, and the Rebels never entered St. Joseph territory again.