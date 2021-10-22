Fall River/Rio coach following playoff loss to 3rd-ranked St. Joes: 'Our kids fought like crazy'

KENOSHA — Fall River/Rio head football coach Cody Schultz got a text message Friday from Joe Zander, the former head coach of the program, asking him what the game plan would be Friday night against third-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph.
Schultz had a simple answer.
“I just texted him back, ‘Fight,’” Schultz said. “That was all I said. And (we) did.”
It just simply wasn’t enough.
Fall River/Rio, seeded eighth, held top-seeded St. Joseph — ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Small Division state poll — to 65 total yards in the first half and trailed just 14-0 at halftime, but the Lancers had too many short fields and pulled away in the second half from the Rebels for a 49-0 victory in a WIAA Division-6 first-round playoff game at Kenosha Tremper’s Ameche Field.
Fall River/Rio finished its season at 4-7, while St. Joseph stayed unbeaten at 11-0 and advanced to a second-round matchup next week at home against fourth-seeded Waterloo.
Led by senior lineman Gavin Wodill, the Rebels’ defense held the Lancers’ weapon-laden offense in check in the first half, despite St. Joseph starting all five of its first-half drives in Fall River/Rio territory.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lancers capped a 37-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive from senior Caden Tolefree on a play where Schultz said his defense just wasn’t set. Then St. Joseph finished a two-play, 25-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus to senior receiver Andrew Alia. Schultz said Alia stepped out-of-bounds before making the catch on the play, but nothing was called.
Other than that, the Rebels allowed little in the first half.
“Really, they had one broken play,” Schultz said. “Our kids fought like crazy in the first half. We were right in the game. The No. 3 team in the state, and we were down 14-0 after defending a shot field the whole (half). So the kids fought, and that was our whole thing.”
The problem was that Fall River/Rio could do nothing against St. Joseph’s ferocious defense.
For the game, the Rebels ran just two plays in St. Joseph territory and gained four first downs, one via penalty. Their longest play was an 18-yard pass from junior quarterback Matthew Miller to senior running back Gavin Grams during a scoreless first quarter, but their longest gain other than that was only six yards.
A 3-yard run by Grams on the play after his 18-yard catch-and-run moved the ball to the Lancers’ 49-yard line, but following another Grams carry for one yard, Miller was sacked for a loss of seven, and the Rebels never entered St. Joseph territory again.
For the game, Fall River/Rio punted four times, turned it over on downs three times, lost three fumbles and had one possession end with halftime. The Rebels finished with just 29 total yards, as Miller was sacked six times. Grams finished with 10 yards rushing and 18 yards receiving.
“They fill holes real fast,” Schultz said of St. Joseph’s defense. “They’ve got some big dudes, obviously, that fill fast. They slant their line and they play games. That’s what good teams do. They’re able to move the line, slant guys, they blitz, (with us) not knowing where it’s coming from. And then when we think we have them, they have great pursuit.”
Meanwhile, the Rebels’ defense finally broke in the second half, as the Lancers scored on their first two drives after halftime and returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown after Miller was stripped on a sack for a 35-0 lead, which started the running clock with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Alia finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns for St. Joseph, Ashmus finished 11-of-16 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns and Tolefree, who also led the Lancers from his linebacker position on defense, added his second 1-yard touchdown run in the second half.