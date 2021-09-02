First week of conference games are among us, and it's brought some intriguing match-ups

With the advent of state-wide, football-only conference realignment, the first two weeks of the prep football season can be treated like tune-ups. They’re all non-conference games. They matter, but not as much as league games do. They’re just to get all the kinks outs and prepare each team for games that truly matter.

After COVID-19 got rid of a traditional postseason in 2020, this season brings out a new era. Now teams that moved over to different conferences and some conferences growing, new foes will finally meet. And with seven conference games — the majority of schools across the state are in 8-team conferences, while there are 16 seven-team conferences that have been joined in "Paired 7s" with a mutual conference crossover game — there's a level playing field with teams needing to finish .500 or better to guarantee a place in the postseason.

Now with the opening tune-ups out of the way, the real games begin this week. Here’s some of the storylines to look out for in the first week of conference games.

Familiar rivals matchup out the gate

It’s the first week of league games and already the fans get to see Columbus and Lake Mills go to war in a Capitol Conference game.