It’s been a whirlwind last three weeks for the Columbus prep football team, with a crushing defeat two Fridays ago and a blowout defeat last Friday before this Friday’s matchup with Capitol North Conference rival Lodi — the fourth-ranked medium schools team in the state in the Associated Press poll.
Finally, the Cardinals have reason to celebrate.
Teagan Herschleb’s long catch midway through the fourth quarter set up Caden Brunell’s go-ahead 5-yard TD run and Columbus’ special teams and defense did the rest, making the lead hold up for a 14-10 victory that has resuscitated the Cardinals’ season.
Entering Friday night’s game — which was played at Waunakee High School instead of Lodi High School because Lodi’s field was flooded by the recent rains — at 0-2 in league play, the Cardinals had no margin for error if they wanted to continue trying to make the postseason.
“Yeah,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said in a phone interview, “in order for us to make the playoffs, we’ve got to win these last three games. So we looked at this one like a playoff game.
“It’s literally do or die. If we don’t win, there’s no playoffs.”
The Cardinals (4-3, 1-2 Capitol North) got the game started on the right foot — then promptly shot themselves in the foot. Columbus marched the ball into the red zone only to fumble at the goal line and come up empty.
But the promising drive was a sign of things to come — and the Cardinals were beaming with confidence that would carry them to one of the bigger upsets in the state so far this season.
They may have been reeling after a fourth-quarter flurry by Lakeside Lutheran in Week 5 erased a two-score lead and allowed the Warriors to win 28-26, followed by last week’s 44-14 loss to Lake Mills — also a top-10 team in the AP’s medium schools poll — but they certainly weren’t hanging their heads.
“Our biggest thing all week was just do all the little things right and everyone do their job,” Zenz said. “We let Lakeside steal one from us, and even if you watch the Lake Mills game, we had an opportunity to be winning at halftime and then things snowballed on us.”
Things never went sideways against Lodi (6-1, 2-1), though.
And the Cardinals were at their best when it mattered most — late in the game.
Columbus fumbled the ball away earlier in the fourth quarter, only to get it right back on a Blue Devils fumble, and then a long strike from William Cotter to Teagan Herschleb — of about 35 yards, Zenz said — set the table for the Cardinals to grind out the next 20 yards and go in front when Brunell found paydirt on an outside run with 6 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the game.
“We had to earn those last 20,” Zenz said.
Columbus' Trace Kirchberg registered a second-down sack on Lodi’s ensuing possession to force the Blue Devils into third-and-long, and they ended up going three-and-out, but the Cardinals couldn’t manage anything, either, and Lodi got the ball back once more.
But the Blue Devils had to start inside their own 10-yard line, thanks to a booming punt by Columbus' Joe Morris — who averaged 41.5 yards on six attempts in the game, putting five inside the 20.
Lodi ultimately turned the ball over on an interception by Herschleb. And this time, Columbus was able to chew up enough of the clock to all but salt the game away.
The Cardinals did end up turning the ball over on downs inside Lodi’s 20, but two short completions and a sack by Austin Rennhack later, the game was over.
Columbus’ defense was opportunistic, forcing four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to cancel out the fact the Cardinals were outgained 304 yards to 281 in total offense.
And the special teams unit certainly did its share.
But it was the passing game that Zenz said was the biggest key to victory. Cotter went 14-of-21 for 180 yards and no interceptions.
“It maybe didn’t show up in the numbers really well, but I thought our passing game came up big tonight,” Zenz said. “That was probably the best we’ve thrown it all year. And we caught the ball the best we have all season.”
And in turn, the Cardinals have their best win of the year to show for it.
“We always play Lodi tough. Last year we lost to them 10-8 so we knew we could hang with them,” Zenz said of nearly upsetting the Blue Devils in 2018, when they finished 8-3 after advancing to round two of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and Columbus finished 1-8.
“The guys were going to come out, play hard and have fun and that was the goal.”
