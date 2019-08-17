Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season Friday.
Position: Tight end, defensive end.
Nickname: Bradford.
Sports played: Track and field, football.
Favorite school subject: Tech ed.
Post-high school plans: Computer engineering.
I got my start in sports: My entire family was into sports.
I wish I could play: Steel drums.
My most memorable sports moment: Rockets vs. Westfield game last year because it set the tone for the rest of my season.
My role models: My parents.
Favorite athlete: Clay Matthews.
Favorite opponent: Cambria-Friesland.
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame.”
Favorite TV show: “Agents of Shield.”
Favorite place to eat out: Taco Bell.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite superhero: Dr. Strange.
I drive: 2016 Chevy Traverse.
My dream car: Black Chevy Silverado High Country.
I wish I could meet: Clark Gregg.
Hobbies: Hanging around with friends.
Gameday superstitions: Listening to rock blared in the locker room.
Most underrated teammate: Alex Alva.
Team goal for the season: To still be playing in November.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Hopefully not the Patriots.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Georgia.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Show up to practices ready to work and don’t forget how important your teammates are.
