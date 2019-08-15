Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 23.
Year in school: Senior.
Position: Offensive line/defensive line.
Nickname: Bud.
Sports played: Football, wrestling, golf.
Favorite school subject: History or government.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Wiegel.
Post-high school plans: College or welding school.
I got my start in sports: My brother and my dad.
I wish I could play: Golf.
My most memorable sports moment: 2017 playoff run.
Role models: J.J. Watt and my brother.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.
Favorite opponent: Dodgeland.
Favorite movie: “Yogi Bear.”
Favorite TV show: “Diesel Brothers.”
Most played song on my iPod: “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs” by Travis Denning.
Favorite place to eat out: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite food: French toast.
Favorite superhero: Captain America.
I drive: A truck named Rodger.
My dream car: Black GMC Duramax.
I wish I could meet: J.J. Watt.
Hobbies: Showing livestock, sports, hunting and fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Always have to take a shot of Mio.
Most underrated teammate: Daniel Saylor.
Team goal for the season: Top the 2017 team.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: J.J. Watt; he’s a small-town kid that worked for everything.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Clemson.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” This saying has kept me motivated to put effort into everything I do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)