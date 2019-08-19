Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season Friday.
Names: Tye Bader, Seth Christopherson, Nate Oestreich.
Years in school: Seniors.
Position: Bader: QB, strong safety. Christopherson: QB, strong safety. Oestreich: Running back, linebacker.
Sports played: Bader: football, wrestling, baseball. Christopherson: Football, basketball, baseball. Oestreich: Football, baseball.
Favorite school subject: Bader: Shop class. Christopherson: Math. Oestreich: Woods and welding.
Favorite teacher: Bader: Mr. Sob. Christopherson: Mrs. Schall. Oestreich: Mr. Schultz.
Post-high school plans: Bader: Electrician. Christopherson: College. Oestreich: Plumbing apprenticeship.
I got my start in sports: Bader: In middle school. Christopherson: I’ve played sports ever since I can remember. Oestreich: Because I was naturally athletic.
I wish I could play: Bader: In the state tournament. Christopherson: In the NBA. Oestreich: In the NFL.
My most memorable sports moment: Bader: Winning my sectionals match to move onto state in wrestling last year. Christopherson: Having three interceptions in one quarter. Oestreich: Kick return for a touchdown as a freshman; sophomore and junior year being a first-team all-conference running back.
Role models: Bader: My dad and my uncle Jaxon. Christopherson: My parents. Oestreich: Former teammates Dakota Gruenenberg and Zach Yuenger.
Favorite athlete: Bader: Jordy Nelson. Christopherson: Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry. Oestreich: Aaron Rodgers.
Favorite opponent: Bader: Horicon/Hustiford. Christopherson: None. Oestreich: Horicon/Hustisford.
Favorite movie: Bader: “Fast and Furious.” Christopherson: Any Marvel Avengers movie. Oestreich: “Grown Ups.”
Favorite TV show: Bader: “The Office.” Christopherson: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Oestreich: “Impractical Jokers.”
Most played song on my iPod: Bader: “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs. Christopherson: “All Roads Lead Home” by Ohana Bam. Oestreich: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton.
Favorite place to eat out: Bader: Burger King. Christopherson: Applebee’s. Oestreich: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite food: Bader: Bacon. Christopherson: Chicken Alfredo. Oestreich: Pizza.
Favorite superhero: Batman. Christopherson: Iron Man. Oestreich: Iron Man.
I drive: Bader: 1985 Ford F-150. Christopherson: Dodge Ram 1500. Oestreich: 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and 2012 Ford F-F150.
My dream car: Bader: 1967 Mustang. Christopherson: Dodge Challenger Demon. Oestreich: Ford Raptor.
I wish I could meet: Bader: Aaron Rodgers. Christopherson: Michael Jordan. Oestreich: Aaron Rodgers.
Hobbies: Bader: Lifting, working. Christopherson: Sports. Oestreich: Sports, ice fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Bader: Get food at Kwik Trip. Christopherson: None. Oestreich: Listen to music.
Most underrated teammate: Bader: Brody Tasker. Christopherson: Alex Nelson. Oestreich: Alex Nelson.
Team goal for the season: Bader: Make it to playoffs. Christopherson: Get into the playoffs and win it all. Oestreich: Make it past the first round of the playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Bader: Aaron Rodgers. Christopherson: Russell Wilson. Oestreich: Jonathan Taylor.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Bader: Chiefs. Christopherson: Vikings. Oestreich: Patriots.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Bader: Wisconsin. Christopherson: Alabama. Oestreich: Clemson.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Bader: Try your hardest and give it your all; you only have so long to play. Christopherson: Push yourself as hard as you can and try to get better every day. Oestreich: Give 100% every play.
