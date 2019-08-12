Editor’s note: This is the first in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 23.
Year in school: Senior.
Position(s): Middle Linebacker.
Nickname: Dilly Dilly.
Sports played: Football, baseball.
Favorite school subject: Gym, math.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Anderson; he teaches trades that will help me in the future.
Post-high school plans: Play sports in college and figure out what I want to do.
I got my start in sports: When I could walk.
My most memorable sports moment: Practice with the past year’s seniors; they were funny and I would always try my best to show some of them up.
My role models: My coaches; they push me to be my greatest.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt; he is a crazy good athlete and a good person.
Favorite opponent: For football, it was Wild Rose. I had nine tackles, which was a career best.
Favorite movie: “The Pacifier.”
Favorite TV show: Hunting channel.
Most-played song on my iPod: “Faded.”
Favorite place to eat out: Hookers on Wisconsin River.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite superhero: Superman.
I drive: a Jeep.
My dream car: Lamborghini.
I wish I could meet: J.J. Watt.
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, sports, hanging with friends.
Gameday superstitions: For football, throw in the gym before the game and listen to music. For baseball, listen to music that gets me ready.
Most underrated teammate: Season’s too early to tell.
Team goal for the season: Make it to the second round of playoffs and come together well as a team.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Cleveland Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Alabama.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard, be sure to always be at practice and work in the offseason so it pays off when it matters most.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)