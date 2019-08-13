Year in school: Reinwald: Junior. Kehl: Senior. Walther: Senior. Schwark: Senior.
Position(s): Reinwald: OL/DL. Kehl: TE/OLB. Walther: OL/DL. Shwark: OL/DE.
Nickname: Reinwald: DAK OTA. Kehl: Z or Zeke. Walther: Lunchbox. Schwark: Schwarky.
Sports played: Reinwald: Football, wrestling, track and field. Kehl: Football, basketball, baseball. Walther: Football, basketball. Schwark: Football, basketball, wrestling, track and field.
Favorite school subject: Reinwald: Weightlifting. Kehl: Phy. ed. Walther: History. Schwark: Phy. ed.
Favorite teacher: Reinwald: Mr. Kern. Kehl: Mr. Koch. Walther: Mr. Koch. Schwark: Mr. Koch.
Post-high school plans: Reinwald: Study to be a radiologist or physical therapist. Kehl: Go to college and play a sport. Walther: Play football and figure out a career. Schwark: Play college football.
I got my start in sports: Reinwald: At a young age; I started football in fourth grade, wrestling in second grade and track and field in seventh grade. Kehl: In middle school. Walther: In sixth grade. Schwark: In fifth grade.
I wish I could play: Reinwald: Rugby. Kehl: Hockey. Walther: The drums. Schwark: I love my position.
My most memorable sports moment: Reinwald: When we beat Markesan and Dodgeland to win conference in football last year. Kehl: Winning a conference championship. Walther: Making it to the Division 5 state quarterfinals last year. Schwark: Winning conference.
My role models: Reinwald: Mr. Kern and my grandpa. Kehl: Former Horicon/Husty football player Rylee Nass and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. Walther: My uncle and my coaches. Schwark: Former Horicon/Husty offensive lineman Ethan Budnik.
Favorite athlete: Reinwald: Team USA Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs or J.J. Watt. Kehl: Saquon Barkley. Walther: David Bakhtiari. Schwark: David Bakhtiari.
Favorite opponent: Reinwald: Markesan. Kehl: Markesan. Walther: Markesan. Schwark: Dodgeland.
Favorite movie: Reinwald: “Harry Potter” series. Kehl: “Saving Private Ryan.” Walther: “Rocky II.” Schwark: “Step Brothers.”
Favorite TV show: Reinwald: “Big Brother.” Kehl: “All American.” Walter: “Everybody Hates Chris.” Schwark: “Rick and Morty.”
Most-played song on my iPod: Kehl: “Money in the Grave” by Drake. Walther: “Are you Ready” by Disturbed. Schwark: “Ransom” by Lil Tecca.
Favorite place to eat out: Reinwald: Taco Bell. Kehl: Buffalo Wild Wings. Walther: Subway. Schwark: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite food: Reinwald: Any type of meat. Kehl: BBQ ribs. Walther: Cheesburger. Schwark: Chicken breast.
Favorite superhero: Reinwald: Superman. Kehl: Incredible Hulk. Walther: Spiderman. Schwark: Captain America.
I drive: Reinwald: A GMC Envoy. Kehl: A car. Walther: 2008 Ford Focus. Schwark: I don’t.
My dream car: Reinwald: Chevy Camaro. Kehl: Corvette Stingray. Walther: 1969 Dodge Charger. Schwark: Lamborghini Aventador.
I wish I could meet: Reinwald: The Rock. Kehl: Will Ferrell. Walther: The Rock. Schwark: Bob Ross, renowned painter.
Hobbies: Reinwald: Eat, sleep sports. Kehl: Hunting, fishing, lifting. Walther: Weightlifting, playing PS4. Schwark: Weightlifting.
Gameday superstitions: Reinwald: Go to Subway and then take it up by my sister and eat it. Kehl: Wear the same socks. Walther: The same undershirt all season. Schwark: Always wear purple boxers.
Most underrated teammate: Reinwald: We are all needed for our team to work; we are a family. Kehl: Dylan Kuehl. Walther: Brady Elvers. Schwark: Gavan Stark.
Team goal for the season: Reinwald: Hang another banner. Kehl: Win conference and make the playoffs. Walther: Win conference. Schwark: Repeat as conference champs.
NFL or college player that is most like me: Reinwald: T.J. or J.J. Watt. Kehl: Bobby Wagner. Walther: Davante Adams because he wasn’t good the first two years but got a lot better. Schwark: David Bakhtiari.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Reinwald: Browns. Kehl: Chiefs. Walther: Browns. Schwark: Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Reinwald: Clemson. Kehl: Alabama. Walther: Central Florida. Schwark: Clemson.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Reinwald: Never give up, always work for your spot and know when to flip the switch between being serious and having fun. But always have fun. Kehl: Get in the weight room, work hard and stay dedicated. Walther: Be persistent and trust your teammates. Schwark: Set high goals and try your best to achieve them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)