Editor’s note: This is the third in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 23.
Year in school: Senior.
Position: Tight end, defensive end.
Nickname: Chief.
Sports played: Basketball, baseball, football.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Quade.
Plans for after high school: Go to MATC, then transfer to UW-Milwaukee for architecture.
I got my start in sports: In fourth grade.
I wish I could play: QB.
My most memorable sports moment: When we were playing Oshkosh Lourdes and I returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown at the beginning of a game.
My role models: Steve Owen.
Favorite opponent: Fall River because it’s always a fun game.
Favorite movie: “The Longest Yard” and “Creed 2.”
Favorite TV show: “Blue Mountain State.”
Most played song on my iPod: “Snow” by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Favorite place to eat out: Boathouse.
Favorite food: Fry bread.
Favorite superhero: The Crimson Chin.
I drive: Nothing.
My dream car: Dodge Charger.
Hobbies: Going out on Spring Lake in a kayak and fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Make burnt toast at Joseph Pulver’s house only in the basement.
Most underrated teammate: Cade Burmania.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: BYU.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work as hard as you can and God will do the rest.
