Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season Friday.
Position: Running back/linebacker.
Nickname: Jarvis.
Sports played: Football, basketball, baseball.
Favorite school subject: History.
I got my start in sports: I’ve been doing sports ever since I can remember.
I wish I could play: Hockey.
Favorite athlete: Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Favorite movie: “Austin Powers.”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad.”
Most played song on my iPod: “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison.
Favorite place to eat out: Pizza Ranch.
Favorite superhero: Thor.
I drive: 2004 Honda CRV
My dream car: ’67 Mustang
Gameday superstitions: Have to play at least one game of Madden ’10.
Team goal for the season: Get far into the playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Ezekiel Elliot.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Cowboys 23, Patriots 17.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Clemson.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Work hard and hustle in both practice and games.
