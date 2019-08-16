Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 23.
Year in school: Senior.
Position: Wide receiver, free safety.
Nickname: Hersh.
Sports played: Football, basketball, track and field.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Zahn.
Post-high school plans: Undecided.
I got my start in sports: From my dad coaching youth football.
I wish I could play: Volleyball.
My most memorable sports moment: Making it on the podium at state track.
My role models: My brother and Noah Coughlin.
Favorite athlete: Usain Bolt.
Favorite opponent: Lodi.
Favorite movie: “Finding Nemo.”
Favorite TV show: “Trailer Park Boys.”
Most played song on my iPod: “On Game” by Trust’N.
Favorite place to eat out: Culver’s.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite superhero: Superman.
I drive: 2010 Ford F-150.
My dream car: Lamborghini Veneno.
I wish I could meet: Michael Jordan.
Hobbies: Fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Eat a Payday bar and drink a Hoist.
Most underrated teammate: My two corners, Evan Anderson and Alex Campbell.
Team goal for the season: Get to the playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: University of Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Alabama.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never quit when people don’t believe in you.
