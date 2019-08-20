Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series profiling some of the top players in the area leading up to the start of the season Friday.
Position: Slot receiver/inside linebacker.
Sports played: Football, powerlifting.
Favorite school subject: Science.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gerrits.
Post-high school plans: Study criminal justice to pursue a career as a detective.
I got my start in sports: Because I wanted to try it when I was little.
I wish I could play: Hockey.
My most memorable sports moment: Playing quarterback for the first time, as my first play I threw a 60-plus yard touchdown.
My role models: My brother Austin and Saquon Barkley.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite opponent: Ripon, because the winner of the rivalry gets The Jug.
Favorite movie: “Daddy’s Home 2.”
Favorite TV show: “Dexter.”
Most-played song on my iPod: “Tank Of Gas And A Radio Song” by Travis Denning.
Favorite place to eat out: Taco Bell.
Favorite food: Quesarito at Taco Bell.
Favorite superhero: Dont have one.
I drive: 2019 Hyundai Elantra.
My dream car: 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel.
I wish I could meet: Drake.
Hobbies: Hunting and fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Get a Jimmy John’s sub and cruise with friends ’til I have to be to the school.
Most underrated teammate: Steven Anderson.
Team goal for the season: Win.
Who will win the next Super Bowl? Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff? Alabama.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never give up and always follow your head. Be a leader, not a follower.
