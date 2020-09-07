FOOTBALL: At long last, the season is underway (for some teams, anyway)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For months, the conversation surrounding prep football in the state has been clouded by uncertainty.

Will there be a season? Should there be a season? Should they just move the season to the spring? And so on and so forth.

The answers, it turns out, were equally as wide-ranging — and in the end, no universal decision was reached.

But on Monday evening, four teams from around the area got going, officially beginning what is sure to go down as the strangest year ever.

The WIAA Board of Control on Aug. 14 voted to give teams an option to play football in an alternate spring season — practice for that season is scheduled to begin on March 8 — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That led Columbus, which has district boundaries that span into Dane County — one of the counties in the state hardest hit by the pandemic — to make the switch.