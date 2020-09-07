FOOTBALL: At long last, the season is underway (for some teams, anyway)

For months, the conversation surrounding prep football in the state has been clouded by uncertainty.
Will there be a season? Should there be a season? Should they just move the season to the spring? And so on and so forth.
The answers, it turns out, were equally as wide-ranging — and in the end, no universal decision was reached.
But on Monday evening, four teams from around the area got going, officially beginning what is sure to go down as the strangest year ever.
The WIAA Board of Control on Aug. 14 voted to give teams an option to play football in an alternate spring season — practice for that season is scheduled to begin on March 8 — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That led Columbus, which has district boundaries that span into Dane County — one of the counties in the state hardest hit by the pandemic — to make the switch.
Tens days after the WIAA’s decision, on Aug. 24, the Fond du Lac County Health Department, in the wake of an uptick in positive cases in the county, issued guidelines recommending that schools in the county postpone “high-risk” extracurriculars (such as football, boys soccer, boys and girls volleyball) until four weeks after the start of school. Like that, Mayville, which is in Dodge County but competes against many schools from Fond du Lac County, moved to the alterante spring season.
The next day, the Dodge County Health Department followed suit and issued the same recommendatioin. And two more dominoes — Beaver Dam and Waupun — fell.
Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford chose not to switch and instead will be following the Dodge County Health Department’s guidelines, with practices for those teams set to begin on Sept. 21 and their first games on Oct. 9.
That leaves Cambria-Friesland, Markesan, Randolph and Rio/Fall River. Those team started on time Monday, albeit a month later than the WIAA’s originally planned start date of Aug. 4 as a result of a decision by the WIAA Board of Control on July 23 to start a month later due to the pandemic.
The Hilltoppers, Hornets, Rockets and Rebels are officially underway.
It remains to be seen how things will ultimately unfold, but for now anyway, prep football is back.
Buckle up!
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.