FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam can't punch late touchdown in, loses to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, 26-19

The Beaver Dam offensive line had its ups and downs during Friday’s spring football game against Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.

At times, they opened up giant holes. At others, the unit allowed so much penetration that quarterback Carter Riesen either had to scramble or eat a sack.

Needing a touchdown and extra point to force overtime and facing a fourth-and-goal at the Vikings 12-yard line, the Golden Beavers bent rather than stiffened. A pair of Mt. Horeb/Barneveld defenders pillaged the Beaver Dam line, sacking Riesen for a nine-yard loss and sealing a 26-19 non-conference win at Derleth Field in Beaver Dam.

“We were just kind of fighting from behind all game and we got some stops to start the third quarter, and the offense couldn’t do anything,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “It was one of those games where the ball didn’t bounce our way.”

It was a punch in the gut for the Golden Beavers to turn the ball over on downs after Nick Ludowese pounced on a loose ball at the Vikings six-yard line, gifting Beaver Dam with phenomenal field position.