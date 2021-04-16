FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam can't punch late touchdown in, loses to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, 26-19

The Beaver Dam offensive line had its ups and downs during Friday’s spring football game against Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.
At times, they opened up giant holes. At others, the unit allowed so much penetration that quarterback Carter Riesen either had to scramble or eat a sack.
Needing a touchdown and extra point to force overtime and facing a fourth-and-goal at the Vikings 12-yard line, the Golden Beavers bent rather than stiffened. A pair of Mt. Horeb/Barneveld defenders pillaged the Beaver Dam line, sacking Riesen for a nine-yard loss and sealing a 26-19 non-conference win at Derleth Field in Beaver Dam.
“We were just kind of fighting from behind all game and we got some stops to start the third quarter, and the offense couldn’t do anything,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “It was one of those games where the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
It was a punch in the gut for the Golden Beavers to turn the ball over on downs after Nick Ludowese pounced on a loose ball at the Vikings six-yard line, gifting Beaver Dam with phenomenal field position.
“We were in a couple positions down in enemy territory where we had opportunities to punch it in and for whatever reason we just kind of stalled out,” Linde said. “We couldn’t move the ball. You get late in the game like that with no timeouts, you’ve got to throw the ball and that limits your playbook a little. They can bring some heat or they can play coverage. It puts you in a tough spot, offensively, to try to figure out what they’re going to try to do.”
However, Riesen threw two incomplete passes and his pass to James Westover went for a loss of six.
The Golden Beavers (1-3) were playing catch up most of the game to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (1-2).
With 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the third quarter, Riesen coughed the ball up and the Vikings’ Elijah Krantz scooped up the loose ball at the Beaver Dam 30. On the first play from scrimmage, running back Tyler Buechner found a crease to the right and blew past the Beaver Dam defense for a 30-yard touchdown run eight seconds later to give the Vikings a 20-13 lead.
Buechner ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns off of 26 carries.
“They didn’t pass and we needed to try to stop the run,” Linde said. “They had some big dudes up front and we would make plays here and there. Then we’d let one squirt through.”
Beaver Dam responded quickly, though. Two plays into their next offensive series, running back Jaden Barstow found a giant hole to the right and scampered in for a 49-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left. However, the extra point by kicker Kailey Walters was blocked to keep the Vikings in front, 20-19.
“We schemed some things up and we weren’t fitting in the first half,” Linde said. “We weren’t getting hats to where they needed to belong. We cleaned a couple things up in the blocking game and sprung where we knew we could spring.”
Barstow ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Buechner got his second touchdown of the night with 6:36 remaining when he bulldozed in for a 1-yard touchdown. But the lead remained at seven as receiver Joey Henderson hauled in quarterback Tanner Gassman’s two-point conversion pass out of bounds.
The Vikings took care of business in the first quarter, winning the battle in the trenches. On the third play of the game, their defensive line caused havoc and forced Riesen into a bad throw that was intercepted by Ethan Steinhoff for a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first 1:36 of the game to take an 8-0 lead.
The Vikings would control the ball for much of the first half. They scored off a 1-yard touchdown run by Bo Schult to go up 14-0 with 2:29 left.
The Golden Beavers turned the momentum around in the final couple of minutes, however, with Riesen hit running back Wesley Biel for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-6 after a missed extra point by Walters.
The Golden Beavers used that momentum on defense. Corner Nate Abel intercepted a Gassman pass on the next Vikings possession and returned it to midfield with under a minute left.
On the very next play, Riesen connected with Abel on a 40-yard reception before the signal caller scampered in from 10 yards out with no time remaining to cut the lead to 14-13 at the break.
Abel finished the game with six receptions for 98 yards while Biel caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“We made some plays to close the first half after we came out flat,” Linde said. “We weren’t making plays and we weren’t dialed into what our game plan was. We woke up there, late through the second quarter.
“We started playing ball the way we know we can play.”
Even with the loss, Linde said he was impressed with how the Golden Beavers battled.
“We’ve got a lot of tough kids who fight like crazy and we’re really proud of their effort,” he said. “What’s going to take us to the next level is when we can clean up all the mistakes we make and find a way to bring energy to start games and halves. When we can do that and couple it with our grit and toughness and our resiliency, we’ve got a nice, young team that’s developing a lot of game experience this year.”
MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 26, BEAVER DAM 19
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8 6 6 6 — 26
Beaver Dam 0 13 6 0 — 19
First quarter
MHB — Ethan Steinhoff 40 yard INT return (Tanner Gassman run good), 10:24.
Second quarter
MHB — Bo Schult 1 run (run failed), 2:29.
BD — Wesley Biel 7 pass from Carter Riesen (kick failed), :37.
BD — Carter Riesen 10 run (Kailey Walters kick good), :00.
Third quarter
MHB — Tyler Buechner 30 run (run failed), 1:50.
BD — Jaden Barstow 49 run (kick failed), :41.
Fourth quarter
MHB —Tyler Buechner 1 run (pass failed), 6:36.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: MHB 11, BD 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MHB ,51-170 BD 22-62. Passing yards — MHB 12, BD 219. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MHB 2-4-1, BD 19-31-1. Penalties-yards — MHB 6-40, BD 7-30. Fumbles-lost — MHB 1-1, BD 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MHB Tyler Buechner 26-121. BD Jaden Barstow 11-52.
Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds.) — MHB Tanner Gassman 2-3-0-12. BD Carter Riesen 19-31-1-219.
Receiving (Att.-Yds.) — MHB Joey Henderson 2-12. BD Nate Abel 6-98, Wesley Biel 5-88.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.