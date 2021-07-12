FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam coach Linde excited to see his program out on first day of contact days

“Defense will stay the same,” Linde said. “We overhauled that last year and the offense was really decided upon bases on the talent we had and who needed touches, and how we were going to manufacture yards and points. But like I said, new kids show up and new kids have different skillsets that you want them to show off. Sometimes you have that in different schemes and different plays.”

One thing that helped Beaver Dam Monday morning was seeing former starting quarter Carter Riesen return to help out the quarterbacks because Linde may have a couple tricks up his sleeve as to how they uses the position this upcoming season.

“He’s been around town all summer and I reached out to him to see if we would want to come and throw it around a little bit, and talk to the quarterbacks. It’s nice to have him up here to lend a helping hand.”

Overall, Linde said he liked what he saw the first day as many of the program showed up to participate. He accredited that to the leadership of the team, which has already shown during the last two months as many have shown up for the weight room at the high school.