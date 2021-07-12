FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam coach Linde excited to see his program out on first day of contact days

Beaver Dam football coach Brock Linde recently injured his right ankle and was out on H.H. Derleth Field sporting a fresh new scooter to keep weight off it.
But in his mind, anytime the Golden Beavers can get out on the field playing football, it’s a good day, which is what they were doing on their first round of contact days Monday morning.
“We were just thrilled to have another opportunity to play football,” Linde said. “As far as what we know, we’ve got some kids on vacation, we’ve got some other kids doing other sports and there’s some conflicts you run into during the summer, but I thought our participation was outstanding. The kids worked really hard. They’re out here because they love football. Any chance they can be with their friends and compete is a fun day.”
Linde likes to use the contact days the WIAA allows teams during the season to install the basics of their offensive and defensive systems.
“Obviously, the more we can get in now, the less we have to spend on putting in some of our base run-and-pass concepts once August comes around,” Linde said. “Really, because you run out of time once the season starts for individual development, I think camp is always been focused on those fundamentals -- getting back to ball security. getting back to route running, and getting back to basic steps to walking the progressions.
“It’s basic fundamentals of football. Then if we can get in some plays in the process of developing those plays is a bonus.”
The Golden Beavers went 1-5 during the spring season, which ended April 30. So it’s not like Beaver Dam has been away from football for that long.
Linde said his team will use that record as motivation for the fall.
“It’s given our young kids who competed last year a desire to figure out a way to win those really tight games that we didn’t win last year,” he said. “I think having it in the spring can really propel this season forward.”
And while Linde saw having a spring season having its pros and cons for the program, he said it’s kept what the players learned fresh in their minds heading into contact days.
“I think their retention is obviously better than it’s been in the past, but every year brings a new team and different skillsets with different kids,” Linde said. “We’re not going to rinse and repeat what we did last year. It’s finding new kids to fill in spots and challenge other people for positions.
“The playbook retention is there, but we’re not going to be doing the same thing that we did last year.”
The contact days are a good chance to see what the program has as far as talent among any new players or how better some of the returning players have gotten.
“Defense will stay the same,” Linde said. “We overhauled that last year and the offense was really decided upon bases on the talent we had and who needed touches, and how we were going to manufacture yards and points. But like I said, new kids show up and new kids have different skillsets that you want them to show off. Sometimes you have that in different schemes and different plays.”
One thing that helped Beaver Dam Monday morning was seeing former starting quarter Carter Riesen return to help out the quarterbacks because Linde may have a couple tricks up his sleeve as to how they uses the position this upcoming season.
“He’s been around town all summer and I reached out to him to see if we would want to come and throw it around a little bit, and talk to the quarterbacks. It’s nice to have him up here to lend a helping hand.”
Overall, Linde said he liked what he saw the first day as many of the program showed up to participate. He accredited that to the leadership of the team, which has already shown during the last two months as many have shown up for the weight room at the high school.
“We were fortunate enough to have a lot of underclassmen play last year,” Linde said. “We had a lot of juniors, a couple sophomores and a couple freshmen play. They all got game experience and I think we’ve had a better offseason than ever before because they understand that we’re right there and we need to do a couple things to get over the hump.
“Showing up, working together, holding one another accountable and developing as leaders, those are all things this team is going to have at its advantage this year.”
Linde said he could tell the fruits of their labor was paying off out on the field Monday morning.
“We’re bigger, we’re faster, we’re stronger, we’re more confident and those are the things that showed up today in our overall demeanor as a program because they’ve been putting in the work,” he said.
GALLERY: Action from Monday's open contact day for Beaver Dam football
