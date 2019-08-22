The Beaver Dam prep football team had a down year on defense in 2018, contributing to a 2-7 record and no postseason berth a year after ending a five-year playoff drought.
The Golden Beavers gave up 311 points last year, an average of 34.6 points per game.
So head coach Steve Kuenzi, who is also the defensive coordinator, entered this season looking to rebuild the unit into a far more effective bunch.
It starts up front.
“Certainly our defensive line is our strength,” said Kuenzi, who employs a 3-3-5 scheme.
That position group is led by seniors Zach Schoenberger and Alex Frinak, with Nick Ludowese, Brett Mahnke, Colton Fakes and Oliver Booth also all in the mix for reps.
All are big and strong with a mean streak when they're on the gridiron, which could cause havoc in the trenches.
That, in turn, could spell success for a linebacker corp that is looking to help the Golden Beavers give up far fewer than the 1,820 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns they yielded a year ago.
The linebackers could use all the help they can get, especially early in the year, because Kuenzi said it's a pretty green group — with Andrew Rosado and Spencer Booth the only two who have varsity experience.
“We’re probably not as experienced at the linebacker corp like we’ve been in the past,” Kuenzi said. “We’ve always had tremendous linebackers over the years.
"This year, we have kids who I think can step up and be tremendous linebackers, we just don’t have a lot of experience. They’re going to have to learn pretty quickly.”
Senior Ian Wendt-Utrie said he’s excited what Rosado, Wes Biel and Demetrius Grueneberg showed during camp leading up to the season opener at home vs. Stoughton.
They “are all big boys, athletic and can hit,” Wendt-Utrie said.
Meantime, Wendt-Utrie has the tall task of replacing Adam Bird at cornberback after Bird led the team in interceptions last season with four of the Golden Beavers nine picks.
“Adam Bird was one of our best corners, defensive backs we’ve ever had,” Kuenzi said of the program's career leader in INTs. "Replacing him is going to be tough to do.”
Wendt-Utrie is no slouch, though, having led the team with 31 solo tackles. He had 71 total tackles and also had an INT.
Senior Broden Boschert is a returning starter at defensive back, while juniors Nate Abel, Jaden Barstow, Evan Sharkey and Alex Soto could be battling for playing time.
“I feel like our communication is a lot better this year between us defensive backs,” Wendt-Utrie said.
Wendt-Utrie was part of a secondary that allowed 110.1 yards per game and 10 TDs last season.
He hopes this year's defense can mesh a little better than the unit did in 2018, and if so, it should result in more turnovers and more than the 11 sacks last season's team accrued.
It should also result in more wins, which is what Wendt-Utrie and Co. want above all else.
“A successful season for us is just proving everybody wrong because with the past seasons we’ve had, nobody is coming here thinking, ‘Beaver Dam is going to win,’” Wendt-Utrie said. “We’re out here to prove everybody wrong."
