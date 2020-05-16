FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam grad Matt Berg returns to coach quarterbacks for Golden Beavers

“He’s going to be a great leader for us and I think he will lead us to many victories in the future.”

Berg will also get a chance to work with junior Ben Scharfenberg.

Berg said his coaching style could change depending on the player. If the player is a mobile quarterback, like he was in high school, then he will work on throwing on the run. Or if the player is more of a pocket passer, then he’ll work on techniques to help them succeed that way.

“We’re always going to try to develop many different skills with our players,” Berg said. “Obviously, quarterbacks are going to have to throw on the run at some point, or they’re going to have to take a hit when they’re throwing a quick slant up the middle, or something like that. We’re going to try to develop many different skills, but (being mobile) was one of the main skills that I had. I will not be afraid try to pass that down to the other quarterbacks.”

While his time as a coach for Beaver Dam is just getting started, Berg said there is one thing he wants to make clear.