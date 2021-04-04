FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam holds off Monona Grove, 26-18, Linde first win as head coach

The Silver Eagles gave the Golden Beavers a scare, starting at their own 35 yard line before ending up at the Beaver Dam 37 with under 20 seconds remaining. On a first-and-10, Marron threw up a prayer that Abel intercepted in the end zone with 3 seconds to play.

It was Beaver Dam’s sixth takeaway on the day.

“We’ve made it our mission to stop the run and get turnovers," Linde said. "We’ve put ourselves in a defensive scheme that’s going to make that happen. We’ve got the right kids in the right spot. As part of the coaching staff looking at who we were going to have for the next couple of years, and getting into a system where our kids can pin their ears back and play football.”

Beaver Dam ran out the clock with a kneel down, Linde got his Gatorade bath in celebration of his first win as head coach and the party was just beginning after a program-defining victory.

“We knew we were going to give up plays and we knew our d-backs were going to get tested,” Linde said. “We went into the whole week telling them, ‘short memory.’ Yeah, they answered (us with a quick strike), but we’ve never responded that was as a program where we just said, ‘Not today.’