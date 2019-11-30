Beaver Dam senior Broden Boschert makes the term “alligator arms” look good.
When the 6-foot, 195 pound senior receiver for the Golden Beavers’ prep football team was in 6th grade, he broke his right elbow playing backyard football when he was tackled on a tree stump. The injury required surgery, which doesn’t allow the arm to fully extend, which many would think would be needed for anyone playing his position.
After a four-year layoff from playing football, because his parents wouldn’t allow him to play, Boschert suited up his final two seasons of high school and put up gaudy numbers, leading to him being named the Daily Citizen's 2019 Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year.
“We’ve had other kids join us their sophomore year, junior year and senior year, and they just weren’t ready,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said. “Broden might be one of the only ones that came in and not only contributed, but had an impact as a first-year player.”
For his first two years in high school, Boschert was one of the top runners on Beaver Dam's boys cross country team before flipping to football as a junior. In his junior year, Boschert led the team with 29 receptions for 363 yards and five touchdowns, and he was voted an All-Badger North Conference second team receiver.
Boschert upped his game as a senior, catching 38 passes for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns, and earning him first team honors.
Boschert's best game came in a 35-14 victory over Baraboo, where he caught five passes for 132 yards and four touchdowns. Boschert's four touchdowns broke the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game, a record that he tied the previous year when he hauled in three TD passes in a game, also against Baraboo.
Boschert's 83-yard touchdown reception against Baraboo this season was also the longest TD catch in school history.
Boschert’s said his numbers improved his senior season, due in part to having a strong quarterback like Carter Riesen. The 83-yard touchdown against Baraboo came on a second-and-20 play when Riesen hit Boschert on a screen pass.
“Carter threw it to me and I was planning on getting 10 (yards) just to make it a doable third down,” Boschert said. “I cut to the inside and then I saw the outside there was absolutely nobody, because (tight end) Zach (Schoenberger) demolished the corner. I cut back underneath him and there was only one guy, the safety. After him there was no one else.”
Riesen also appreciated having Boschert to throw to.
“With it being my first year, it’s nice to be able to have such a reliable guy out there,” said Riesen, whose 345 passing yards against Baraboo was also a school record. “You know you won’t have to make an exact perfect throw and he’ll still be able to go up for it and make a nice play on the ball and come down with it most of the time.”
With Boschert only playing his second high school football season this fall, Kuenzi said he didn’t want to put too much on Boschert’s plate as a junior. However, the coach knew Boschert had experience at the varsity level for both basketball and baseball as a sophomore.
“To be honest, that was a concern of ours,” Kuenzi said. “We knew he’s a tremendous athlete. We know that when good athletes come in, they can find a spot. Football is a little bit different than say baseball or basketball. You never know how people are going to act when you have contact.
“I knew Broden was a beefier kid and a tough kid. He can handle stuff like that, but it’s different when you’re running down the field and somebody is hitting you. I noticed it from day one, that he wasn’t shy from contact. He fit right in like he’d been playing for many years.”
Beaver Dam offensive coordinator Brock Linde -- who said he wanted Boschert to play his first two years of high school -- was ecstatic to finally have him as a junior and senior because his athleticism opened up the run-pass-option plays the offense likes to run.
Even with the arm disadvantage, Linde said Boschert made up for it with his other physical qualities and a strong work ethic.
“He’s really explosive and he’s hyper athletic,” Linde said. “He’s got good springs. You don’t need a wingspan or run a 4.5 (40-yard dash) to be productive. You get the ball in places where people can catch. He’s got great hand strength. He rarely drops passes. So, when you get the ball close, you know we’ve got a chance. His toughness and being tenacious when the ball is up in the air, (he’s) going to get it.”
