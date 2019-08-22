The Beaver Dam prep football program wants to turn the page in 2019.
Last year things started to snowball on the Golden Beavers as soon as the very first day of practice, and as the injuries and losses began to mount, the adversity took an even greater toll.
This season, Kuenzi is excited to see that the 2020 senior class has stepped up and is taking charge as leaders.
It was evident on Day 1.
“It was just the energy,” Kuenzi said. “These kids love football. They wanted to be here. We talked about that a lot. If it’s important to you, you’re going to be here. You’re going to do what you need to do."
It all added up to what Kuenzi said was “one of the best Day 1s” he’s ever had in his coaching career.
Because the team is all on the same page in such noticeable fashion, Kuenzi has reintroduced M.U.K.E — which stands for Mutually United Kinetic Energy — as a battle cry. The slogan was previously used under former head coach Tim White, whose tenure at the helm spanned from 2004-2014.
“It’s that concept that we all come together with a single purpose,” Kuenzi said. “Whatever it is, whether we make the playoffs or win games, the point is you can’t do anything in life by yourself; you have to be dependent upon other people.
"Everybody has to be held accountable for their actions."
Senior Ian Wendt-Utrie said the team is completely on board because it doesn't want another losing season like the 2-7 mark the Golden Beavers posted in 2018.
“Everybody is out here grinding,” he said. “We are all working together. It’s a great team atmosphere.”
That showed over the summer was a senior-led group, including Wendt-Utrie, Zach Schoenberger, Braeden Bowman and Keagan Stofflet, coordinated player practices.
"We’ve done a lot of work to make sure everybody is on the same page and everybody is working as hard as they can,” Schoenberger said.
That group of seniors also took it upon themselves to seek out teammates to get into the weight room over the summer.
“All summer long we were in there as a team,” Wendt-Utrie said. “Everybody out here was in there busting their butts. When you work together for the summer you build that team bond and then you come to the season and you’re ready.”
Last season, the number of injuries the Beavers sustained forced the coaches to frequently change the offensive and defensive schemes as a means of adaptation.
One side effect, though, was that every change took a toll on the team's chemistry and in turn its confidence.
“We didn’t always play as a unit last year,” Kuenzi said. “Again, we had a lot of injuries with different people. I don’t think we had the same defensive lineup week after week. It was a different crew every week.”
This season, the seniors have been calling out players for not going 100% in the hopes of raising the bar.
“We have a lot of vocal kids who will play for each other,” offensive coordinator Brock Linde said. “When you get players that love each other and coaches that love them back, it’s going to be a good recipe for success.”
And Schoenberger believes that success will indeed come this season.
“I feel like, people in the community aren’t necessarily doubting us, but they might not be aware we’ve made a lot of improvements,” he said. “We’re on track to have a good year this year. I think they might be pleasantly surprised.”
