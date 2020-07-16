FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam wraps up summer camp amid pandemic guidelines for practice

Given the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances — the heightened emphasis on sanitization and on not transferring germs from one person to another — there wasn’t a whole lot the Beaver Dam prep football team was going to be able to do with the actual pigskin during this week’s summer camp, which began Monday, got washed out by storms Wednesday and wrapped up Thursday evening at the practice fields outside Beaver Dam High School.
But that didn’t mean the team didn’t get anything done. Quite the opposite, actually.
In addition to skeleton drills going through some of the basic principles and Xs and Os of the team’s offensive and defensive schemes, the week was about getting going again after a long layoff.
“Just getting kids acclimated to football-based exercise and just working through some of the general physical needs that football’s going to present,” said Beaver Dam first-year head coach Brock Linde, who was the Golden Beavers offensive coordinator the last five years and the JV offensive coordinator the year before that. “They’ve been stationary, quarantined for quite a while so our biggest focus was to just get them back outside and moving.”
Linde was pleased with how the three days of practice — the WIAA allows up to five “contact days” for coaches to have with players during the month of July leading up to the start of actual practice in early August — went this week.
“It was great,” he said. “Our staff did a good job of putting together a nice plan based on the restrictions that were put in place and our kids had great energy. It was great to see them out there with a lot of energy and competing and just having fun. Football’s supposed to be fun and there were a lot of smiles on faces these last few days.”
And for Linde, a Beaver Dam High School graduate who was a freshman assistant for two years at Monroe and varsity assistant for three years there before coming home to Beaver Dam, it was, he said, “a dream come true” to finally put the whistle on and get to work on the field in front of the kids, not just in the weight room or breaking down film.
“It was everything that I expected it to be,” he said. “I was nervous, I was excited. Some of the COVID restrictions certainly presented some preparation issues so we just needed to be on our game as a staff to make sure we were providing the best, safest possible environment.
“I was real proud of our kids. I can’t say enough positive things about how it went for the players and for the coaching staff.”
In addition to the fundamentals and getting back in football shape, Linde said a big emphasis — a continued emphasis since he was hired in February, really — was on instilling a culture change focused on accountability, discipline, teamwork and winning.
Equipment handout and physical testing is slated for Aug. 3 with the first day of practice to follow the next day, although a cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the season, as well as over all the other fall sports, due to the pandemic.
Waunakee High School on Monday night decided to cancel its two non-conference games, in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season, and delay the start of practice to Aug. 17. And discussions are ongoing around the state about other options, including a plan being proposed by administrators in the southwest part of the state that would move fall sports to next spring and spring sports in 2021 to June and July, with winter sports beginning at the start of January. That plan was reported via Twitter by Travis Wilson of WisSports.net on Thursday.
Only time will tell how things actually unfold, but for now, Beaver Dam, like most programs around the state, is moving forward as though nothing is changing. If that does end up being the case, the Golden Beavers first game of the year as a member of the new Badger Large Conference — that came to be as a result of realignment in order for all teams in the state to have seven conference games, making playoff eligibility equitable across the board — will be a non-conference road game on Aug. 21 at Menasha.
