FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam wraps up summer camp amid pandemic guidelines for practice

“It was great,” he said. “Our staff did a good job of putting together a nice plan based on the restrictions that were put in place and our kids had great energy. It was great to see them out there with a lot of energy and competing and just having fun. Football’s supposed to be fun and there were a lot of smiles on faces these last few days.”

And for Linde, a Beaver Dam High School graduate who was a freshman assistant for two years at Monroe and varsity assistant for three years there before coming home to Beaver Dam, it was, he said, “a dream come true” to finally put the whistle on and get to work on the field in front of the kids, not just in the weight room or breaking down film.

“It was everything that I expected it to be,” he said. “I was nervous, I was excited. Some of the COVID restrictions certainly presented some preparation issues so we just needed to be on our game as a staff to make sure we were providing the best, safest possible environment.

“I was real proud of our kids. I can’t say enough positive things about how it went for the players and for the coaching staff.”