RANDOLPH — Jordan Tietz had 189 all-purpose yards Friday night vs. Kenosha Christian Life, and the dynamic junior on Randolph’s prep football team probably didn’t even have to wash his jersey after the game.
He barely got touched — let alone tackled.
Tietz scored on a 78-yard punt return for the game’s first touchdown and then had a 77-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 33-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter, providing three of several big plays for the Rockets in their dominant 42-0 non-conference win that kept them perfect on the young season.
“On the punt return, I kind of trucked the kicker,” the 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster said. “But other than that, it was pretty open.”
Tietz’s punt return up the right sideline came just 4 minutes, 5 seconds into the contest and would prove to be foretelling of the kind of night it would be for Randolph (3-0), which hasn’t won its first three games of the year since winning 11 straight to begin 2012 before losing in the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals.
Kenosha Christian Life’s next possession ended with a bad snap on a punt attempt and the Rockets took over at the Eagles’ 20-yard-line, eventually setting the table for Jax Rataczak to score on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Haffele on a third-and-goal play that was the result of a series of penalties.
The Eagles (2-1) would botch the snap again attempting to punt on their next series, although the Rockets fumbled on the very next play to give it back to KCL.
But because the Eagles were having so much trouble with their punt team, they went for it on fourth down the rest of the game. And that allowed Randolph to get the ball at KCL’s 31-yard line later in the half, setting up Logan Vander Galien’s 20-yard TD run — the Rockets’ shortest scoring play of the game — that made it 21-0.
KCL crossed into Randolph territory for the first time in the game on its next possession, but Matt Dykstra’s 80-yard interception return for a TD with 6 seconds to go before halftime wrestled momentum back in the Rockets’ favor.
And Tietz punctuated things in the second half, first with the long TD run — on a toss right where he cut it upfield at the hash marks and never looked back — and then on the pick-six.
“I was reading it all game — they were throwing it all game — so I was expecting it, and it just laid in my hands I guess,” he said of jumping the out route and racing to paydirt along the numbers up the right side.
Still, it was his TD on special teams early in the contest that ultimately tilted the game in Randolph’s favor from start to finish.
“The punt return right away kind of set the stage,” said first-year Rockets coach Tom Chase, who for more than two decades was the head man at Weyauwega-Fremont before most recently serving as an assistant at Ripon College. “We practice that a lot, and we didn’t really do it that well — but good enough to get in the end zone.
“That kind of jump-started us.”
It got Tietz going, especially.
“Jordan’s a special player,” said Chase, whose team only needed four first downs on the night because of all the big plays. “After the first game, we realized we’ve got to get the ball in his hands more because he’s a playmaker. Today, he didn’t get that many touches — that many carries — but when he got them, he made the most of them.”
Randolph as a whole did, too — which helped the Rockets overcome a first-half injury to Haffele that forced backup Zach Heft into duty for the rest of the night.
“He managed the team well,” Chase said. “We didn’t put a lot on his shoulders. We gave him some simple stuff that he could execute. And the offensive line should get a lot more credit than they get because they have done a great job, and they made it easier for him to be able to do some things.”
The Rockets were coming off a 10-8 win over Pardeeville in Week 2 in which they needed a 25-yard field goal from Seth Schmucki, who has a booming leg, with 3 seconds to go in order to emerge victorious.
That came after a 32-7 win over Westfield in Week 1 — meaning after the shutout victory over the Eagles, the Rockets have allowed only two TDs in 12 quarters so far in 2019.
“The defense has just been playing really well all year long and on offense we’re chugging along good enough right now. We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, but we’re getting there,” Chase said. “They’ve bought in completely from pretty much Day 1, so we just have to polish a few things.
“We’ve got a lot work to do but we’re going in the right direction.”
RANDOLPH 42, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0</&hspag3>
KCL 0 0 0 0 — 0
Randolph 14 14 7 7 — 42
Rand — Jordan Tietz 78 punt return (Seth Schmucki kick), 7:55, 1st
Rand — Jax Rataczak 27 pass from Brayden Haffele (Seth Schmucki kick), 2:26, 1st
Rand — Logan Vander Galien 20 run (Seth Schmucki kick), 5:18, 2nd
Rand — Matt Dykstra 80 INT return (Seth Schmucki kick), 00:06.3
Rand — Jordan Tietz 77 run (Seth Schmucki kick), 9:40, 3rd.
Rand — Jordan Tietz 33 INT return (Seth Schmucki kick), 3:42, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — KCL 11, Rand 4. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — KCL 34-127, Rand 21-155. Passing yards — KCL 38, Rand 27. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — KCL 4-18-4, Rand 1-3-0. Fumbles-lost — KCL 2-0, Rand 1-1. Penalties-yards — KCL 1-5, Rand 5-50.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: KCL, Jacob Shaffer 21-90. Rand, Jordan Tietz 2-78.
Passing: KCL, Austin Eifert 4-17-4-38. Rand, Brayden Haffele 1-3-0-27.
Receiving: KCL, Jacob Shaffer 2-25. Rand, Jax Rataczak 1-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)