FOOTBALL: Big plays on offense, defense lead Randolph to 26-0 romp over Ozaukee

“It wasn’t planned,” Paul said of the offense only needing five plays to put up 12 points. “I definitely needed a break after (I scored). That’s the thing with our offense, we can either pound the ball little by little or we can get big plays like that. They all end up with how we want them to end, usually.”

Randolph’s offense wasn’t so hot in the second, turning the ball over a couple times with fumbles. But even with the turnovers, the Rockets were able to score late in the first half. This time it was a 3-yard sweep by running back Matt Dykstra to go up 19-0 with 1:42 left until the break.

Paul was injured late in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury, but he was still able to lead the Rockets with 151 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries.

Haffele, who racked up 59 rushing yards on three carries, also completed 3-of-4 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Sam Grieger caught two of Haffele’s completions. He began the fourth quarter with a spectacular one-handed grab for four years on a 3rd-and-6 play. And after Randolph converted on the fourth-down play with a run up the middle by Jax Rataczak, seven plays later on a 4th-and-12, Haffele threw a strike to Grieger that went for a 21-yard touchdown to go up 26-0 with 7:07 left to go.