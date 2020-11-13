FOOTBALL: Big plays on offense, defense lead Randolph to 26-0 romp over Ozaukee

RANDOLPH - The Randolph prep football team only needed 49 seconds to set the tone in Friday’s WIAA Division 6 Level 1 playoff against Ozaukee.
Quarterback Brayden Haffele had a 58-yard touchdown run to put the Rockets up and from then on the No. 4 seed Warriors couldn’t keep up, as the top-seeded Rockets rolled to a 26-0 shutout.
“Brayden was making really good reads,” Randolph running back Zach Paul said. “The offense was working exactly how it had to.”
In fact, the Rockets defense held the Warriors (4-4) to a turnover on downs and a punt in the first quarter. Meantime, the Rockets (6-2) scored on both of their possessions.
“Those stops really boost the momentum (our way),” Paul said. “It’s just that much more fun to go out the next play and keep doing what we’re doing.”
The win moves the Rockets to a Trailways Conference rematch with second-seeded Cambria-Friesland, who defeated Burlington Catholic Central with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kobe Smit to Gavin Winchell with 6 seconds left, 32-27.
“We are always excited to play them,” Randolph running back Jordan Tietz said of playing the Hilltoppers for the second time this season.
The Rockets had just five plays in the entire first quarter. Haffele scored on the second play from scrimmage, while Paul scored on the fifth with a 71-yard scamper with 2:48 left to go up 12-0.
“It wasn’t planned,” Paul said of the offense only needing five plays to put up 12 points. “I definitely needed a break after (I scored). That’s the thing with our offense, we can either pound the ball little by little or we can get big plays like that. They all end up with how we want them to end, usually.”
Randolph’s offense wasn’t so hot in the second, turning the ball over a couple times with fumbles. But even with the turnovers, the Rockets were able to score late in the first half. This time it was a 3-yard sweep by running back Matt Dykstra to go up 19-0 with 1:42 left until the break.
Paul was injured late in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury, but he was still able to lead the Rockets with 151 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
Haffele, who racked up 59 rushing yards on three carries, also completed 3-of-4 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Receiver Sam Grieger caught two of Haffele’s completions. He began the fourth quarter with a spectacular one-handed grab for four years on a 3rd-and-6 play. And after Randolph converted on the fourth-down play with a run up the middle by Jax Rataczak, seven plays later on a 4th-and-12, Haffele threw a strike to Grieger that went for a 21-yard touchdown to go up 26-0 with 7:07 left to go.
“Sam’s just a special kid,” Randolph coach Tom Chase said. “He’s a great basketball player. I feel bad we don’t give him enough touches because he is just really a good player. Sam is going to play, he’s going to catch the ball where ever you throw it. He did today. He had a big touchdown and a big grab on a 3-and-medium.
“Sam does everything you ask of him and more.”
Greiger also had two interceptions in the game. His first came near the end of the first half which allowed the Rockets to halt a late Warriors’ push and kneel out the clock.
It was déjà vu in the fourth quarter when he snared a pass by Ozaukee quarterback Ty Szczerbinski with 1:12 remaining. The Rockets went into the victory formation and put the game to bed.
Randolph’s defense was scrappy all game long, keeping the Warriors in first gear throughout.
Ozaukee finished with just over 100 yards, with a paltry 9 yards passing and 97 on the ground. Warriors running back Jack Grenzmer was kept in check to to 63 yards on 22 carries. The 5-foot-11, 210 pound ball carrier entered the game with 1,019 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through seven games.
“On defense, I’m really pleased with the way we played,” Chase said. “We had a pretty good scheme based on their formational things they do. Our kids just executed it really well. Their running back No. 3 had over 1,000 yards in seven games. I’m betting he got maybe 50 today.
“I’m just really pleased with our effort out there. … Our team is fast. Defensively, we’re pretty quick. That’s been a good thing for us.”
Jax Rataczak
Zach Paul
Jax Rataczak
RANDOLPH 26, OZAUKEE 0</&hspag3>
Ozaukee 0 0 0 0 - 0
Randolph 12 7 0 7 - 26
First quarter
R ― Brayden Haffele 58 run (run failed), 11:11.
R ― Zach Paul 71 run (run failed), 2:48.
Second quarter
R ― Matt Dykstra 3 run (Brady Prieve kick good), 1:42.
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
R ― Sam Grieger 21 pass from Brayden Haffele (Brady Prieve kick good), 7:07.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — O 5, R 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — O 34-97, R 38-275. Passing yards — O 9, R 36. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — O 3-4-2, R 3-5-0. Fumbles-lost — O 2-0, R 2-2. Penalties-yards — O 2-23, R 2-25.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — O: Jack Genzmer 22-63. R: Zach Paul 151, Matt Dykstra 5-22, Brayden Haffele 3-59.
Passing — O: Ty Szczerbinski 2-12-2, 9. R: Brayden Haffele 3-5-0, 36.
Receiving — O: Cael Large 2-9. R: Sam Grieger 2-25.
