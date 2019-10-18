Ground and pound. And pound. And pound. And pound …
Sauk Prairie’s running game was relentless Friday night against Beaver Dam to the tune of 419 yards on 8.7 yards per carry, and that coupled with big plays on special teams and defense turned out to be an avalanche the host Golden Beavers couldn’t escape from in their 56-22 season-ending loss in a Badger North Conference game at HH Derleth Field.
“Their offensive line did a great job,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said. “They understand leverage — they stood us up and they drove us back.
“We said that tonight the team that’s more physical is going to win and Sauk came out and they were more physical.”
Still, it was the Golden Beavers who delivered the first blow of the contest — and in the unlikeliest of fashion, no less.
Backed up well behind the sticks thanks to a bad snap that got away from quarterback Carter Riesen, it looked like the Beavers’ promising game-opening drive would end up going for naught. But on the very next play on 2nd-and-33, Riesen hit Broden Boschert on a screen pass that turned into a 43-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as Tyler Uselman took the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score that made it 7-6 prior to the missed extra point.
“They came out hot — they got the ball first and they did exactly what they wanted to do and they had us on our heels,” Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson said. “And then to answer that, which our kids have done a good job of all year, (was big).”
Beaver Dam (2-7, 2-5 Badger North) did nothing with the ball on its next possession, and that’s when Sauk Prairie (6-3, 4-3) — which guaranteed the program’s first playoff berth since 2007 with the win — revved up the running game.
The Eagles marched 74 yards in eight plays, all on the ground, and went in front 14-7 with 4 minutes, 13 seconds to go in the first quarter on Garrett Hertzfeldt’s 6-yard TD run followed by the two-point conversion.
Sauk Prairie’s next possession ended with a 27-yard Parker Breunig-to-Dayton Goette TD strike in the opening seconds of the second quarter, making it 20-7 before another missed extra point.
That TD also started out what turned into a big night for Breunig, who scored the Eagles next two TDs on a QB sneak and a 50-yard pick-six — making it 34-7 with 3:42 to go in the first half.
“Doing what he was supposed to do. He wasn’t freelancing — he’s doing his job and counting on his teammates to do their job. We had one (defensive back) over the top, so Parker didn’t have to worry about that, which let him do his job. And then he made one heck of an athletic play,” Iverson said of Breunig stepping in front of Broden Boschert to intercept a ball that was slightly underthrown. “He’s out here playing a lot of football — quarterback, he’s playing linebacker, he’s playing on all the special teams — so it was just fun to watch him go out and make an athletic play.
“You score on defense and you score in the kicking game, you’re going to be OK.”
The Golden Beavers didn’t fold, though, and it was a Riesen-to-Brian Toth 24-yard TD strike with 14.3 seconds left in the half that made it 34-14, giving Beaver Dam a glimmer of hope.
Nothing ultimately came of it, but Beaver Dam did add one more highlight to the reel midway through the fourth quarter when Broden Boschert fought away a defender who was flagged for pass interference to haul in a 36-yard TD from Riesen for the Golden Beavers’ final TD of the 2019 season.
“That just shows his ability that he has as a big-play receiver. When the ball’s in the air, he’s going to go after it — he’s a gamer,” Kuenzi said of Boschert, who ends this season with 38 catches for 648 yards and 10 TDs and his career the proud owner of the two longest TD catches (83 and 80 yards, both this season) in the 125-year history of Beaver Dam football.
James Brown also had a good night on the ground for Beaver Dam, churning out 121 hard-earned yards on 21 carries.
And while the season didn’t turn out as well as anyone for Beaver Dam hoped it would when equipment was handed out 12 weeks ago, the Golden Beavers did win when it came to camaraderie.
“Our kids battled all year long. We’ve had a lot of adversity — a lot of ups and downs — and the coolest thing about our team is that they have a no-quit mentality,” Kuenzi said. “It’s one of the tightest teams I’ve ever coached in terms of the family atmosphere that they have, and they’re just a fun group of kids to be around.”
Meanwhile, Kuenzi also praised the Eagles and Iverson, whom Kuenzi coached years ago as an assistant at UW-Eau Claire.
“He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid and that’s how his team plays," Kuenzi said. "They played well and they deserve to be in the playoffs.”
Added Iverson of that accomplishment for his team: “It’s a great program win, but I can’t tell you how happy I am for these boys, because like every high school player in the country they sacrificed a tremendous amount. So I’m just pleased for them that they get to keep on moving on.”
