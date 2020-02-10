FOOTBALL: Brock Linde named interim head coach at Beaver Dam

Late last week Beaver Dam High School named Brock Linde as the interim head football coach for the Golden Beavers.

Linde graduated from Beaver Dam in 2004, and for five years was an assistant coach at Monroe High School before joining Beaver Dam the last six seasons. The last 4½ seasons he’s been the offensive coordinator for the Golden Beavers.

“This place has always been really special to me,” Linde said. “The people have made it that way. I had it in my mind that it was a place that I wanted to get back to just because of the relationships I have with the people that are still here. My journey took me elsewhere and brought me back. Once I got back into the program six years ago, I realized it still had the same impact on me. I saw all those players as younger versions of me. I want to try to make their futures as successful as possible and using football as an avenue to make that happen.”

Linde was chosen as interim coach for 2020 among a field of 17 applicants, and Beaver Dam Athletic Director Melissa Gehring said the school will make a decision on removing the interim tag following the season.

The only comment she provided, via email, when asked why he's been hired in an interim role for 2020 is the following: