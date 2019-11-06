Members of the Beaver Dam prep football team didn’t have the season they were hoping for — finishing 2-7 overall and 2-5 in the Badger North Conference.
However, Golden Beavers' senior Broden Boschert received an A+ on the year, as he gave league teams fits all season.
"I feel like after awhile in some games the run game wasn't working and we had to go through me," Boschert said. "I thought that if I had a good matchup and I told my coach I had a good matchup, he trusted me and went through me."
Boschert caught 38 passes for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns, and ran the ball 10 times for 41 yards. And coaches in the Badger North took notice, rewarding him with first team all-conference honors.
He also posted the two longest TD catches in the 125-year history of the Beaver Dam program, going 83 yards to pay dirt in the Golden Beavers' 35-14 win over Baraboo in Week 4 and then going 80 yards for a score in a 26-13 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Week 7 — both on passes from quarterback Carter Riesen. The previous record was 79 yards on a Jason Gonnion-to-Tony Walter strike in 1987 vs. Wisconsin Lutheran.
Boschert's four TD catches vs. Baraboo also were a school record.
And he did so in only his second year playing football, too, having gone out for cross country in previous seasons.
"I've always loved football," Boschert said. "If you put your mind to anything, you can really do it. I gave my heart every game and I went out and played good."
Boschert was part of a Beaver Dam offense that averaged 14.7 points a game while running for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns and throwing for 1,451 yards and 14 touchdowns. Because of the Golden Beavers success with the ball, he wasn’t alone in garnering recognition.
Senior Zach Schoenberger — who moved from offensive tackle to tight end this season — caught 25 passes for 380 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to being picked to the second team. And Riesen, a junior who completed 73-of-141 passes for 1,149 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as well as sophomore lineman Nick Ludowese both received honorable mention.
Schoenberger and Riesen also set records this season, with the former's 170 receiving yards vs. Baraboo breaking the mark of 168 set by Brad Chitko vs. Mequon Homestead in 1982 and the latter's 342 passing yards vs. Baraboo bettering the 264 Matt Berg had vs. Waupun in 2013.
"He has such a cannon for an arm. It was always right on me (when he threw it). It was nice," Boschert said of Riesen.
Beaver Dam’s defense allowed only 80.6 passing yards a game, in large part because of the pressure put on the quarterback by senior linebacker Andrew Rosado and the play in the secondary of senior defensive back Ian Wendt-Utrie. Both received honorable mention.
Rosado finished with 109 total tackles, 42 of them solo. He was second on the team with seven tackles for loss to go along with two sacks and one interception. Wendt-Utrie was second on the team with 74 total tackles, 38 of them solo. He also led the Golden Beavers with four interceptions and had one fumble recovery.
"Ian played just about every position in the book besides offensive line," Boschert said. "He was a wing-back, a quarterback, a running back, safety, played linebacker — he played just about everything. He had 85 tackles and four interceptions and he got honorable mention. I thought he could've done better than that. ... He's a hell of a player.
"Andrew, he would stick his head anywhere and always stop the run. He was a key part to our run defense. He was always stopping plays."
