A pair of James Brown touchdown runs in the first half plus successful point-after attempts by kicker Kailey Walters turned out to be all the Beaver Dam prep football team would need as far as offense goes to notch a 26-13 road win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld, spoiling the Vikings’ Homecoming.
But the Golden Beavers padded the lead in the second half, anyway. And in so doing, they made a little tweak to the record book.
Broden Boschert's 80-yard TD catch from Carter Riesen in the third quarter is the second-longest TD catch in the program's 125-year history, only bettered by the 83-yard TD catch Boschert had earlier this year from Riesen in a 35-14 Week 4 victory over Baraboo.
Prior to this year, the longest TD catch was a 79-yard Jason Gonnion-to-Tony Walter strike in 1987 against Wisconsin Lutheran.
Brown’s TD runs were of 51 yards and 14 runs and he finished with 154 yards on 32 carries (4.8 yards per carry). Meantime, Riesen was on point, completing 10-of-18 attempts for 192 yards, the one TD to Boschert and no interceptions.
Beaver Dam is now 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the Badger North while Mount Horeb/Barneveld falls to 1-6 and 1-4.
BEAVER DAM 26, MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 13
Beaver Dam;0;14;6;6;—;26
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;0;0;0;13;—;13
BD — James Brown 51 run (Kailey Walters kick), 10:21, 2nd.
BD — James Brown 14 run (Kailey Walters kick), 1:18, 2nd.
BD — Broden Boschert 80 pass from Carter Riesen (kick failed), time n/a, 3rd.
MHB — Ethan Steinhoff 23 pass from Nick Flaherty (Cris Pertusatti kick), time n/a, 3rd.
BD — Ian Wendt-Utrie 2 run (kick failed), time n/a, 4th.
MHB — Ethan Steinhoff 49 pass from Nick Flaherty (kick failed), time n/a, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — BD 15, MHB 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds) — BD 43-139, MHB 29-59. Passing yards — BD 239, MHB 139. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BD 13-22-0, MHB 12-18-1. Fumbles-lost — BD 1-1, MHB 2-2. Penalties-yards — BD 9-65, MHB 11-90.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: BD, James Brown 32-154. MHB, Nick Flaherty 14-41.
Passing: BD, Carter Riesen 10-18-0-192. MHB, Nick Flaherty 9-14-1-115.
Receiving: BD, Broden Boschert 5-132. MHB, Ethan Steinhoff 4-73.
