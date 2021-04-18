FOOTBALL: Brunell, Kirchberg, Cotter carry Columbus to 42-12 win over Big Foot on Friday

A pair of touchdown runs by Caden Brunell had the Columbus prep football team in the driver’s seat at halftime Friday night at Big Foot.

In the second half, Will Cotter took the wheel.

Or more appropriately, the throttle.

Cotter took to the air for two long third-quarter touchdown passes to Trace Kirchberg — the first for 50 yards and the second for 55 — to blow open a one-score game as the Cardinals soared to a 42-12 Rock Valley Small Conference victory at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

Cotter added a one-yard TD run with 1 minute, 43 seconds to go in the third to make it 35-6 and Brunell, who had TD runs of one yard and seven yards in the first half and finished with 175 yards on 28 carries (6.3 yards per carry), capped off the game's scoring with his third TD scamper of the night.

Columbus’ defense bent but didn’t break, yielding 304 yards of total offense — of which 255 came through the air — but holding the Chiefs to just the 12 points thanks to three takeaways (a fumble recovery and two interceptions) and 11 third-down stops (Big Foot was two-of-13 on third down).