FOOTBALL: Bushel of offensive, special teams miscues spell loss to Omro for Mayville in match-up of unbeatens

OMRO — In reality, no one on offense or special teams for Mayville’s prep football team needed to see the trainer for a foot injury in the first half Friday night against Omro.
Metaphorically speaking, though, they pretty much all did.
The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again before halftime and if not for a valiant effort by the defense, they would have found themselves in a much bigger hole at the break than down two touchdowns.
Despite dodging total disaster, the miscues — three fumbles, an interception, a botched hold on a short field goal attempt and an offsides penalty on 4th-and-5 that kept alive an Omro drive that did ultimately end in a turnover on downs anyway — were too much for Mayville to overcome and the Foxes won 35-6 in a match-up of two teams that were off to unbeaten starts in the WIAA’s alternate fall season.
“Our defense did exactly what we needed to do to say in the game,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. “You’re not going to stop Omro — they’re going to come out and they’re going to be physical. I thought our defense played real physical. The kids were doing everything they could to keep us in the game, we just had a really sloppy time on offense.
“We couldn’t hang onto the ball. We haven’t had many issues with that yet, and unfortunately we had those issues.”
Those issues started from the word go, with Mayville fumbling the snap on the game’s first play from scrimmage and turning the ball over to Omro at the Cardinals’ 42-yard-line.
The Foxes (4-0) — who opened eyes to start the year with a 24-12 victory over perennial state title contender St. Mary’s Springs — took advantage of the Cardinals’ mistake, needing only four plays to hit paydirt, taking a 7-0 lead on senior quarterback Ben Wellhoefer’s 31-yard TD strike to Cole Henke.
For the rest of the first half, though, the Cardinals (3-1) held their own for the most part.
They just couldn’t gain much traction on offense.
The ensuing drive after Omro’s TD lasted 12 plays and went from Mayville’s 26-yard-line down to the Foxes’ 4-yard-line, but Cardinals’ talented senior kicker Aaron Anderson was never able to attempt what would have been a 21-yard field goal because the hold was botched and the drive resulted in a turnover on downs.
Mayville’s defense did pick up the slack, forcing a turnover on downs and then a punt and another turnover on downs after the Cardinals’ next two drives ended with an interception and another fumble.
But the fourth turnover of the half for the Cardinals, a fumble deep in their own territory, would lead to a 2-yard TD run by 6-foot, 215-pound bruising running back Kyle Dietzen with 43 seconds remaining, making it 14-0.
That proved to be a backbreaker, because even though the Cardinals only turned it over once in the second half — an interception early in the fourth quarter, resulting in a short field for Omro and a 13-yard TD run by Wellhoefer that made it 28-0 — Omro’s defense only stiffened up more.
“We had a really hard time sustaining anything on offense like we needed to to keep ourselves in the game, and eventually the snowball rolled,” Hilber said. “When you play a real good, physical team, those bad breaks turn into avalanches.”
Mayville did force Omro to punt on the opening drive of the second half and then moved the ball across midfield, but what looked for a moment like an opportunity to claw back into the game stalled out and the Cardinals were forced to punt.
It was a good punt by sophomore Bradley Bushke, pinning the Foxes at their own 8-yard-line — but a 32-yard run by Wellhoefer on the first play of the drive negated the bad field position and three plays later he would cut back for a 55-yard TD run to make it 21-0 with 4 minutes, 45 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Omro would tack on Wellhoefer’s second TD run of the night and then a 29-yard dash to paydirty by Dietzen to make it 35-0 before Mayville avoided the shutout with an 18-yard Zach Weiss-to-Cadon Hardesty TD strike on the last play of the game.
Even though things did eventually get out of hand, Hilber was still pleased with the way the defense held up in a game where it was forced to spend an inordinate amount of time on the field due to all the turnovers.
“Our effort was good,” he said. “At the end of the day the defense is going to be really disappointed in themselves with what happened in the second half, but the bottom line is they showed up ready to play.”
Which is exactly what Hilber hopes his largely youthful team as a whole — not just the rest of this year but throughout the summer and into next year — will find a way to do moving forward.
“Gotta get stronger,” he said. “Everyone’s got to work. The formula’s easy, but it’s hard to do — if you want to compete with the big boys and you want to be at the top of a conference, you’ve got to work. And it’s not six guys — everyone on the team’s gotta work.
“So they learned a big lesson today.”
OMRO 35, MAYVILLE 6</&hspag3>
Mayville 0 0 0 6 — 6
Omro 7 7 7 14 — 35
First quarter
Omro – Cole Henke 31 pass from Ben Wellhoefer (Damen Johnston kick), 10:08
Second quarter
Omro – Kyle Dietzen 2 run (Damon Johnston kick), 00:43.
Third quarter
Omro – Ben Wellhoefer 55 run (Damen Johnston kick), 4:45.
Fourth quarter
Omro – Ben Wellhoefer 13 run (Damen Johnston kick), 10:43.
Omro – Kyle Dietzen 29 run (Damen Johnston kick), 5:52.
Mayville – Cadon Hardesty 18 pass from Zach Weiss, 00:00.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — May 15, Omro 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — May 34-185, Omro 46-353. Passing yards — May 81, Omro 11. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — May 5-15-2, Omro 3-7-0. Penalties-yards — May 3-39, Omro 8-64. Fumbles-lost — May 3-3, Omro 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — May: Braedon Vollmer 8-60, Zach Weiss 7-53, Blake Schraufnagel 8-23, Andrew Thom 5-23. Omro: Ethan Krause 9-21.
Passing (Att.-Comp.-TD-Int.-Yds) — May: Zach Weiss 5-15-2-1-81. Omro: Ben Wellhoefer 3-7-1-0-49.
Receiving (Att.-Yds) — May: Cadon Hardesty 3-52, Braedon Vollmer 1-15, Marshal Weiglein 1-14. Omro: Cole Henke 2-49.
