FOOTBALL: Bushel of offensive, special teams miscues spell loss to Omro for Mayville in match-up of unbeatens

OMRO — In reality, no one on offense or special teams for Mayville’s prep football team needed to see the trainer for a foot injury in the first half Friday night against Omro.

Metaphorically speaking, though, they pretty much all did.

The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again before halftime and if not for a valiant effort by the defense, they would have found themselves in a much bigger hole at the break than down two touchdowns.

Despite dodging total disaster, the miscues — three fumbles, an interception, a botched hold on a short field goal attempt and an offsides penalty on 4th-and-5 that kept alive an Omro drive that did ultimately end in a turnover on downs anyway — were too much for Mayville to overcome and the Foxes won 35-6 in a match-up of two teams that were off to unbeaten starts in the WIAA’s alternate fall season.

“Our defense did exactly what we needed to do to say in the game,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. “You’re not going to stop Omro — they’re going to come out and they’re going to be physical. I thought our defense played real physical. The kids were doing everything they could to keep us in the game, we just had a really sloppy time on offense.