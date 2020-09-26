FOOTBALL: Cade Burmania's four scores pace Cambria-Friesland past Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 55-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the long awaited return of prep football on Friday, a certain amount of pomp and circumstance was expected.

Cade Burmania certainly gave Cambria-Friesland fans a show to remember as the senior scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two interception returns — to pace the Hilltoppers to a convincing 55-0 win over Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Cambria-Friesland High School.

Cambria-Friesland raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter while holding the Wolfpack to 134 total yards in the shutout win. Burmania notched two of his four scores in the first quarter, including a 95-yard interception return with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening stanza for a 21-0 lead.

The house call came just 63 seconds after Owen Jones plowed in from two yards out with 5:52 to go, as Drake Burmania hauled in a Kobe Smit pass on the ensuing two-point conversion. Cade Burmania continued to pick apart the Kingdom Prep Lutheran, racing in from 13 yards out with 8:16 to go in the second quarter.

Mason Hughes, who had two rushing TDs, plowed in from two yards out just before halftime to give the Toppers a 41-0 cushion at the break.