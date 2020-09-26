FOOTBALL: Cade Burmania's four scores pace Cambria-Friesland past Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 55-0

With the long awaited return of prep football on Friday, a certain amount of pomp and circumstance was expected.
Cade Burmania certainly gave Cambria-Friesland fans a show to remember as the senior scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two interception returns — to pace the Hilltoppers to a convincing 55-0 win over Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Cambria-Friesland High School.
Cambria-Friesland raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter while holding the Wolfpack to 134 total yards in the shutout win. Burmania notched two of his four scores in the first quarter, including a 95-yard interception return with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening stanza for a 21-0 lead.
The house call came just 63 seconds after Owen Jones plowed in from two yards out with 5:52 to go, as Drake Burmania hauled in a Kobe Smit pass on the ensuing two-point conversion. Cade Burmania continued to pick apart the Kingdom Prep Lutheran, racing in from 13 yards out with 8:16 to go in the second quarter.
Mason Hughes, who had two rushing TDs, plowed in from two yards out just before halftime to give the Toppers a 41-0 cushion at the break.
With a running clock to star the half, Alex Tenfel added to the Toppers’ lead with a three-yard touchdown run with 3:20 to go in the third quarter. Cade Burmania later put a bow on things as he returned his second interception for a touchdown of the game, this time from 55 yards out, to cap off the scoring.
Cambria-Friesland had just 220 total yards, including 179 rushing on 24 carries, but they did take advantage of three Wolfpack interceptions.
The Toppers return to action next week when it hosts rival Randolph. The Rockets denied Cambria-Friesland a playoff berth last fall as they handed the Toppers a season-ending 24-22 loss in the regular season finale.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 55, WAUWATOSA KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 0
Kingdom Prep Lutheran;0;0;0;0;—;0
Cambria-Friesland;28;13;6;8;—;55
First quarter
CF: Cade Burmania 6 run (kick failed), 9:32.
CF: Owen Jones 2 run (Drake Burmania pass from Kobe Smit), 5:52.
CF: Cade Burmania 95 interception return (Cade Burmania run), 4:49.
CF: Mason Hughes 2 run (kick failed), 2:45.
Second quarter
CF: Cade Burmania 13 run (kick failed), 8:16.
CF: Mason Hughes 3 run (Kobe Smit kick), 1:47.
Third quarter
CF: Alex Tenfel 3 run (Kick failed), 3:20.
Fourth quarter
CF: Cade Burmania 55 interception return (Trevor Krueger run), 5:13.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — KLP 12, CF 11. Rushing (Att.-Yards) — KLP 20-51, CF 24-179. Passing yards — KLP 83, CF 41. Passing (Comp-Att-Int) — KLP 11-29-3, CF 1-2-0. Fumbles-lost — KLP 2-0, CF 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — Not reported
Passing — CF: Kobe Smit 1-2-0-41.
Receiving — CF: Griffin Hart 1-41.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!