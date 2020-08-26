FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland coach Bylsma set to coach this fall, but thinks spring football is a good idea

“Well I'm now saying the wrong thing but..... I am 100% for spring ball,” Bylsma wrote in a text message to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. “Seems to me the logic sequence and course of events would have been to delay all extra curricular and start the schools. If there was no spike or outbreaks begin winter sports and allow that to happen. Have football in spring. I am not in the majority at (Cambria-Friesland) on that.”

Bylsma said it's been difficult to adjust to the social distancing guidelines when the school’s weight room and fitness center were allowed to open on July 1.

Returning to football has also been a tough decision for all the coaches on Bylsma's staff, many who in the older age range that is most affected by the virus. According to Bylsma, between the six coaches on the staff, between the middle school and high school programs, four of them are over the age of 50, including two that are over 60.

Bylsma's wife Pam is a also cancer survivor who went through two bouts of chemotherapy.

“She's been warned by the doctor not to take chances,” Bylsma said. “We possibly are more cautious than the average person.”

With all of that, Bylsma has still chosen to coach this fall, if there is a fall season.

“Thought about it,” he said, “but I'd rather be coaching football than anything else. My wife and I have discussed it, but if you have to die of something, might as well be coaching football.”

