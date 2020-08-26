FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland coach Bylsma set to coach this fall, but thinks spring football is a good idea

On Wednesday, the superintendents for the schools in the Trailways Conference are scheduled to meet to discuss the future of the 2020 fall sports season.
This meeting comes one day after the Dodge County Health Department sent out a letter recommending schools within the county delay the start of all high-risk athletics (football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer) for four weeks, which would push back the practice start day from Sept. 7 to the first week of October, which would likely mean the earliest football games could be played at those schools is Oct. 17.
Dodge County's decision may force many of the schools in that county to pursue the option to play fall sports in the spring, a decision that the Beaver Dam and Waupun schools have already made. The spring option approved by the WIAA for football would start the season on March 8 and end the week of May 3. The first two weeks would be practices, followed by a seven-week regular season.
High schools in Dodge County include Beaver Dam, Wayland, Waupun, Mayville, Horicon, Hustisford, Dodgeland, Randolph and Watertown.
Cambria-Friesland High School is in a unique situation, because the school is in Columbia County, just outside of Dodge County. Longtime Cambria-Friesland head football coach Jim Bylsma is set to coach football this fall, in what would be his 38th season in charge of the Toppers, but that doesn't mean the coach doesn't think playing football in the spring isn't a good idea.
“Well I'm now saying the wrong thing but..... I am 100% for spring ball,” Bylsma wrote in a text message to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. “Seems to me the logic sequence and course of events would have been to delay all extra curricular and start the schools. If there was no spike or outbreaks begin winter sports and allow that to happen. Have football in spring. I am not in the majority at (Cambria-Friesland) on that.”
Bylsma said it's been difficult to adjust to the social distancing guidelines when the school’s weight room and fitness center were allowed to open on July 1.
Returning to football has also been a tough decision for all the coaches on Bylsma's staff, many who in the older age range that is most affected by the virus. According to Bylsma, between the six coaches on the staff, between the middle school and high school programs, four of them are over the age of 50, including two that are over 60.
Bylsma's wife Pam is a also cancer survivor who went through two bouts of chemotherapy.
“She's been warned by the doctor not to take chances,” Bylsma said. “We possibly are more cautious than the average person.”
With all of that, Bylsma has still chosen to coach this fall, if there is a fall season.
“Thought about it,” he said, “but I'd rather be coaching football than anything else. My wife and I have discussed it, but if you have to die of something, might as well be coaching football.”
