JUNEAU — A long drive. Two long kickoff returns. A botched snap on a punt that fortuitously turned into a critical first down on a touchdown drive. And a pick-six.
The first half between Dodgeland and Cambria-Friesland had a little bit of everything. And with the game looking like it was going to be a shootout, the winner would surely need a lot more than 34 points.
That’s the way it felt at halftime, anyway.
But the script flipped, and thanks to a couple big breaks on special teams and a mostly dominant effort on defense, that number was just enough as the Hilltoppers claimed a 34-27 non-conference victory on Friday night in Week 2 of the prep football season.
C-F coach Jim Bylsma didn’t think 34 points would be enough.
“No, I didn’t,” he said. “I think the fans got their money’s worth with the way the score went back and forth the way it did.
“I think the telling point, though, was in the third quarter our guys stepped it up a little bit and their guys wore down. Either way, it was a physical, physical ball game.”
C-F (1-1) jumped out to the early 7-0 lead after punter Mason Owen recovered the bad snap on fourth-and-1 and turned it into an 8-yard gain to keep alive a drive that would see Maximus Raymond first race 60 yards up the right sideline before two plays later running in for a 6-yard TD up the middle with only 2 minutes, 38 seconds gone by.
But Dodgeland’s Nate Oestreich immediately answered with a 65-yard kickoff return that would set his team up at C-F’s 15-yard line. Brent Gerke did the rest, needing just two plays — a 14-yard run and then a 1-yard run — to tie the game.
The next three series all ended in punts, but then things got wild again.
Carter Smits intercepted Dodgeland QB Tye Bader and then weaved his way up the right sideline before cutting back across the field for a 55-yard touchdown return.
The longest scoring drive of the game followed, with Dodgeland (1-1) going 67 yards in 12 plays and knotting things back up again on a toss right for a 4-yard TD run by Oestreich, who rushed for 58 yards on the drive.
“It was a crazy start, scoring back and forth,” the Hilltoppers’ Cade Burmania said. “We couldn’t stop each other.”
Burmania was perhaps the most elusive of all, as he returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, reversing field twice and never even getting touched.
“I was a little gassed after that,” he said, estimating he probably ran as man yards laterally as he did north and south. “I knew I didn’t have anywhere to go after I cut back, so I just cut right back.”
But that lead wouldn’t hold up as Oestreich found Seth Christopherson for 59-yard TD strike on a running back option pass, hitting the speedy Christopherson on a flag route to make it 21-20 after C-F had the extra point blocked following Burmania’s kickoff return.
It remained that way at halftime, but Burmania struck again to help give C-F the lead for good early on in the second half.
He returned a punt 44 yards to give the Hilltoppers the ball at Dodgeland’s 41-yard-line and four plays later he raced in for an 11-yard TD with 3:57 gone by in the half on a jet sweep to the left that would make it 28-21 following the two-point run by Raymond.
A 2-yard punt by Oestreich on Dodgeland’s ensuing possession again gave C-F good field position, and after starting at the Trojans’ 24-yard-line, Raymond ran in for a 1-yard TD four plays later to make it 34-21.
Dodgeland went on a long scoring drive after that, capped by a 7-yard TD run to the left pylon by Oestreich, but couldn’t muster anything on its final two possessions.
“It was just a close, tough game,” Dodgeland coach Doug Miller said. “I think our inexperience showed a little bit today. We’ve got three or four guys starting who started before. They’ll be all right — it’ll be a good learning experience.
“It’s a long season and this isn’t going to define us.”
On the flip side, the Hilltoppers were able to get by despite several hurdles standing in their way.
“It’s amazing how our kids stepped up, because we were playing without three offensive linemen and two defensive starters tonight, and we lost our tight end and defensive end during the game,” Bylmsa said. “We were playing people out of position in the second half, but a lot of credit to my coaching staff that they can coach on the fly. We made do with what we had.”
And that, Bylsma said, was the biggest takeaway of the night for his team.
“Just the resiliency of our kids to play with as much determination (as they did),” he said. “I was very impressed with the maturity of our team tonight.”
Cambria-Friesland 14 6 14 0 — 34
Dodgeland 7 14 0 6 — 27
CF — Maximus Raymond 6 run (Kobe Smit kick), 9:22, 1st
Dod — Brent Gerke 1 run (Andrew Benzing kick), 8:25, 1st
CF — Carter Smits 55 INT return (Kobe Smit kick), 00:00, 1st
Dod — Nate Oestreich 4 run (Andrew Benzing kick), 7:21, 2nd
CF — Cade Burmania 88 kickoff return (kick blocked), 6:59, 2nd
Dod — Seth Christopherson 59 pass from Nate Oestreich (Andrew Benzing kick), 5:03, 2nd
CF — Cade Burmania 11 run (Maximus Raymond run), 8:03, 3rd
CF — Maximus Raymond 1 run (kick failed), 4:44, 3rd
Dod — Nate Oestreich 8 run (kick failed), 11 53, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CF 10, Dod 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 33-264, Dod 33-183. Passing yards — CF 34, Dod 88. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 2-6-1, Dod 3-12-1. Fumbles-lost — CF 3-1, Dod 4-0. Penalties — CF 9-55, Dod 7-45.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CF, Maximus Raymond 20-181. Dod, Nate Oestreich 23-142.
Passing: CF, Joseph Pulver 2-6-1-34. Dod, Oestreich 1-1-0-59, Tye Bader 2-11-1-29.
Receiving: CF, Griffin Hart 2-34. Dod, Seth Christopherson 3-72.
