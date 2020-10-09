FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland rallies for win over Waterloo

Down by four midway through the second half, Cambria-Friesland's prep football team turned to Cade Burmania.

Twice.

Burmania's first score, on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Smit with 53 seconds to go in the third quarter, gave the Hilltoppers the lead over Watertown and then Burmania's 8-yard TD run with 3:04 left in the game provided a little insurance in the Toppers' 20-12 victory Friday night over the host Pirates.

Both two-point conversion attempts failed, meaning C-F led 14-8 after Burmania's first score.

Owen Jones had nearly half of C-F's rushing yards in the contest, finishing with 70 of his team's 149. He scored the Toppers' first-quarter TD on a 4-yard burst that made it 8-0 after the two-point conversion was succesful.

Smit was 7-of-10 passing for 72 yards, one TD and one interception. Burmania had four catches for 64 yards.

Waterloo managed 21 first downs compared with 14 for C-F, and the Pirates also outgained C-F 325 yards to 210. But the Toppers' bend-but-don't-break defense kept the Pirates off the scoreboard in three of the four quarters, as they scored all 12 of their points in the third.