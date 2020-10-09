FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland rallies for win over Waterloo

Down by four midway through the second half, Cambria-Friesland's prep football team turned to Cade Burmania.
Twice.
Burmania's first score, on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Smit with 53 seconds to go in the third quarter, gave the Hilltoppers the lead over Watertown and then Burmania's 8-yard TD run with 3:04 left in the game provided a little insurance in the Toppers' 20-12 victory Friday night over the host Pirates.
Both two-point conversion attempts failed, meaning C-F led 14-8 after Burmania's first score.
Owen Jones had nearly half of C-F's rushing yards in the contest, finishing with 70 of his team's 149. He scored the Toppers' first-quarter TD on a 4-yard burst that made it 8-0 after the two-point conversion was succesful.
Smit was 7-of-10 passing for 72 yards, one TD and one interception. Burmania had four catches for 64 yards.
Waterloo managed 21 first downs compared with 14 for C-F, and the Pirates also outgained C-F 325 yards to 210. But the Toppers' bend-but-don't-break defense kept the Pirates off the scoreboard in three of the four quarters, as they scored all 12 of their points in the third.
The Pirates did shoot themselves in the foot where penalties were concerned, getting flagged 10 times fo 85 yards compared with 5-for-40 for C-F.
Both teams are now 2-1 on the year.
