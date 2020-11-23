FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland's Lehman, Randolph's Rataczak top area honorees on all-Trailways awards list

Cambria-Friesland’s ground game punished opponents to the tune of 198.0 yards per game this season, and Randolph’s defense was stout, allowing an average of 16.4 points per contest.
Both units were rewarded accordingly on the Trailways Conference’s postseason honors list, with the Hilltoppers’ Eli Lehman getting tabbed as the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year while Rockets’ defensive end Jax Rataczak was picked as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Lehman’s work in the trenches not only assisted statistically but ultimately helped the Toppers to a 4-2 overall record.
They notched a thrilling 32-27 win over Burlington Catholic Central in the opening round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, with quarterback Kobe Smit hitting offensive lineman-converted-to-tight end Gavin Winchell for his first and only catch of the year, a 17-yard TD pass with 6 seconds remaining in the game. But C-F had to forfeit against Randolph the following week because of COVID-19.
Meantime, Rataczak terrorized opponents, finishing with 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles en route to helping Randolph go 6-3 on the season. The Rockets only losses were to undefeated Oshkosh Lourdes (17-14 on Oct. 24 and 40-0 last Thursday) and a bigger enrollment school in Watertown Luther Prep (35-0).
Among the three area schools in the league — Fall River/Rio was 1-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play — Randolph led the way on the awards list. In addition to Rataczak, the Rockets had first teamers on defense in Matt Dykstra (defensive back), Travis Alvin (inside linebacker), Zach Paul (outside linebacker) and Ben Schmucki (defensive lineman).
Dykstra led the Rockets in tackles (75) and had a sack and a forced fumble, while Alvin was second in tackles (70) and had eight TFLs, three sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.
Paul was third in tackles (52) and had four TFLs, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception while Schmucki had four TFLs, a sack and two fumble recoveries, including one for a TD.
Offensively, Randolph landed two players on the first team as Schmucki made it as an offensive lineman — he helped power a rushing attack that averaged 221.6 yards per game — and Zach Paul was tabbed as a running back after averaging 90.9 yards per game for a total of 818 yards to go along with nine TDs.
Cambria-Friesland’s first team selections in addition to Lehman were wide receiver Drake Burmania, punter Kobe Smit and special teams player Cade Burmania.
Drake Burmania had 10 catches for 197 yards, three TDs and a two-point conversion while Smit averaged 31.1 yards per punt. Cade Burmania was a threat to take any kickoff or punt return to paydirt, causing opponents to game-plan away from him.
Fall River/Rio landed Gavin Wodill on the first team as both an offensive lineman and a defensive end, while defensive lineman Barrett Nelson also made it on the first team.
Wodill was the anchor of the Rebels’ ground game and was a disruptive force in the defensive trenches as well, leading Fall River/Rio in tackles (29, including 12 solo), sacks (three) and TFLs (seven). Nelson was third on the team in tackles (27, including nine solo) and had three TFLs and a forced fumble.
Oshkosh Lourdes’ QB Joshua Bauer (274.3 passing yards per game, 34 TDs; 45.2 rushing yards per game, eight TDs) won the league’s Offensive Player of the Year honor while the Defensive Player of the Year award went to inside linebacker Charlie Weber (156 total tackles, 95 solo tackles, 10 TFLs, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one INT).
