FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland's Lehman, Randolph's Rataczak top area honorees on all-Trailways awards list

Cambria-Friesland’s ground game punished opponents to the tune of 198.0 yards per game this season, and Randolph’s defense was stout, allowing an average of 16.4 points per contest.

Both units were rewarded accordingly on the Trailways Conference’s postseason honors list, with the Hilltoppers’ Eli Lehman getting tabbed as the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year while Rockets’ defensive end Jax Rataczak was picked as the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Lehman’s work in the trenches not only assisted statistically but ultimately helped the Toppers to a 4-2 overall record.

They notched a thrilling 32-27 win over Burlington Catholic Central in the opening round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, with quarterback Kobe Smit hitting offensive lineman-converted-to-tight end Gavin Winchell for his first and only catch of the year, a 17-yard TD pass with 6 seconds remaining in the game. But C-F had to forfeit against Randolph the following week because of COVID-19.

Meantime, Rataczak terrorized opponents, finishing with 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles en route to helping Randolph go 6-3 on the season. The Rockets only losses were to undefeated Oshkosh Lourdes (17-14 on Oct. 24 and 40-0 last Thursday) and a bigger enrollment school in Watertown Luther Prep (35-0).