FOOTBALL: Coleman cruises by Markesan in season finale, hands Hornets 55-12 loss

MARKESAN — Among the 39 players on the roster for Markesan’s prep football team this season, only a half dozen are seniors.
Add to that the injury bug, plus the coronavirus, and the Hornets were playing essentially with one hand tied behind their back in Thursday night’s game against Coleman.
It showed on the stat sheet and the scoreboard, too, as the Cougars — also a young team but talented and not as banged up — raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back, racking up 434 rushing yards on 36 carries (12.1 yards per carry) en route to a dominant 55-12 victory.
Not surprisingly, Markesan coach John Dunlavy’s thoughts following the contest were pretty much straight to the point.
“The takeaway,” he said, “is we played a really good team, short-handed. We were minus eight starters.
“So we kind of knew what we were getting into. But it is what it is, and we’re not going to back down. We have an extremely young football team — we want to be good so we’ve got to play good teams to get there.”
The Cougars (5-1) certainly provided a test in this contest, albeit one the Hornets (2-6) couldn’t come up with any of the right answers on to get a passing grade.
But they didn’t fold up shop.
Trailing 47-0 following a 4-yard touchdown run by Owen Kinziger with 9 minutes, 56 seconds remaining, Markesan sophomore Caleb Stoll ran through a big hole on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 86 yards for a score to get the Hornets on the board.
Then after Dylan VanErmen’s 85-yard TD run made it 53-6 — the 2-point conversion run by Noah Nosgovitz also was good to provide for Coleman’s final points — Markesan went 46 yards in three plays to get one last score before the game ended.
The big play on that drive was a 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ryan Mast to junior wide receiver Logan Slate, helping set up sophomore Micah Kracht’s 1-yard TD run with 10 seconds to go.
“It’s good to see a little bit of success. Even when things aren’t going your way, when you get a little bit at the end it always feels good,” Dunlavy said of closing things out on a good note. “Moral victory or not — I don’t know if that’s the case. But it just shows you a little glimmer of hope, so that’s good.”
Coleman went in front 6-0 on a 23-yard pitch-and-catch from Cayden Bintz to Will Bieber in the opening minutes of the game and then added to the advantage when a 5-yard TD catch by Tyler Blanchard followed by Peter Kuchta’s 2-point conversion run made it 14-0 with 3:32 to go in the first quarter.
Blanchard would add a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter and Bieber’s 23-yard scamper to pay dirt with 2:34 to go before halftime made it 27-0 at the break.
The Cougars didn’t let up in the second half, either. But like Dunlavy said, there is a silver lining in the blowout loss in that a look across the line of scrimmage provided the Hornets a good idea of where they’re striving to get.
“We want to get up to that speed of really quality football programs — and I think we’ll get there, it’s just going to take time,” Dunlavy said. “We’ve got to go through the growing pains.”
Markesan was scheduled to play Westfield in the opening round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, but the Pioneers forfeited that contest and so the Hornets instead scheduled Reedsville in a non-playoff game on Oct. 13, one that resulted in a 34-16 loss.
The Hornets were then supposed to play Weyauwega-Fremont for the championship of the four-team bracket — the WIAA seeded teams in pods of four across six divisions as part of a revised postseason format due to the late start to the year and the shortened season as a result of COVID-19 — but the Indians also forfeited, leaving Markesan to schedule this contest against Coleman.
In the end, though, the Hornets, consider themselves lucky to have been able to play eight games this fall in what was a very uneven schedule across the state because of the pandemic.
“I don’t know how many teams got that many games, so we feel good that we got that many chances to look at it and get better,” Dunlavy said. “It’s like anything in life — you only get better by doing it. So we needed more opportunities, more games played and more repetitions. All that stuff, we think down the road is going to pay off for us.
“We were getting better and then we just had a really tough schedule those last two games. It is what it is — it’s all part of the process for us. We’ve just got to stick with the game-plan and move on.”
COLEMAN 55, MARKESAN 12</&hspag3>
Coleman 14 13 14 14 — 55
Markesan 0 0 0 12 — 12
Cole — Will Bieber 23 pass from Cayden Bintz (pass failed), 8:23, 1st
Cole — Tyler Blanchard 5 pass from Cayden Bintz (Peter Kuchta run), 3:32, 1st
Cole — Tyler Blanchard 2 run (kick good), 10:28, 2nd
Cole — Will Bieber 23 run (kick failed), 2:34, 2nd
Cole — Owen Kinziger 18 run (Cayden Bintz run), 10:16, 3rd
Cole — Owen Kinziger 66 run (kick failed), 5:08, 3rd
Cole — Owen Kinziger 4 run (run failed), 9:56, 4th
Mark — Caleb Stoll 86 kickoff return (run failed), 9:41, 4th
Cole — Dylan VanErmen 85 run (Noah Nosgovitz run), 1:51, 4th
Mark — Micah Kracht 1 run (run failed), 00:10, 4th
TEAM STATS
First downs — Cole 13, Mark 7. Rushes-Yards — Cole 36-434, Mark 34-104. Passes-Comp-Int — Cole 2-5-0, Mark 1-5-1. Passing yards — Cole 28, Mark 32. Fumbles-Lost — Cole 0-0, Mark 1-1. Penalties-Yards — Cole 3-20, Mark 4-45.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Cole — Owen Kinziger 13-191. Mark — Caleb Jahnke 16-43, Ryan Mast 8-27, Caleb Stoll 3-25, Micah Kracht 4-17.
Passing: Cole — Cayden Bintz 2-5-28. Mark — Ryan Mast 1-5-32.
Receiving: Cole — Will Bieber 1-23, Tyler Blanchard 1-5. Mark — Logan Slate 1-32.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
