FOOTBALL: Coleman cruises by Markesan in season finale, hands Hornets 55-12 loss

The Cougars didn’t let up in the second half, either. But like Dunlavy said, there is a silver lining in the blowout loss in that a look across the line of scrimmage provided the Hornets a good idea of where they’re striving to get.

“We want to get up to that speed of really quality football programs — and I think we’ll get there, it’s just going to take time,” Dunlavy said. “We’ve got to go through the growing pains.”

Markesan was scheduled to play Westfield in the opening round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, but the Pioneers forfeited that contest and so the Hornets instead scheduled Reedsville in a non-playoff game on Oct. 13, one that resulted in a 34-16 loss.

The Hornets were then supposed to play Weyauwega-Fremont for the championship of the four-team bracket — the WIAA seeded teams in pods of four across six divisions as part of a revised postseason format due to the late start to the year and the shortened season as a result of COVID-19 — but the Indians also forfeited, leaving Markesan to schedule this contest against Coleman.

In the end, though, the Hornets, consider themselves lucky to have been able to play eight games this fall in what was a very uneven schedule across the state because of the pandemic.