FOOTBALL: Columbus cruises by Beloit Turner in Week 1 of 'alternate fall season'

BELOIT — Calling the Columbus prep football team a juggernaut might be a bit of an exaggeration — at this point in the WIAA’s “alternate fall season,” anyway.
Calling the Cardinals dominant on Friday night against Beloit Turner is not.
They held the Trojans to negative-22 yards rushing and only 81 yards of offense overall, all the while showcasing a high-powered, versatile offense that when added together equaled a 38-0 blowout win in Week 1 of a season that’s been carved out for teams that couldn’t compete at the normal time of year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we carried 15 formations into tonight,” Cardinals coach Calvin Zenz said of the offense, which wasted no time getting going, with senior quarterback Will Cotter racing 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-0 just 1 minute, 5 seconds into the contest. “We go right, left, we motion and shift and stuff like that. The guys have put in a lot of work. It’s pretty fun.”
The fun didn’t end with Cotter’s TD scamper.
Halfway through the first quarter senior Caden Brunell ran to paydirt off right tackle from 2 yards out to make it 12-0, and on the first play of the second quarter Cotter hit James Mobry one-on-one on a wheel route for a 55-yard TD that stretched Columbus’ lead to 18-0.
And Columbus would cap off its dominant first-half showing with 1:51 to go on a 7-yard TD run by Brunell, one he helped set up with a 29-yard scamper — although that turned into a 19-yard gain after a holding call moved the ball back.
“We did a lot,” Zenz said of the offense, which led by Cotter (10-of-14 for 122 yards, two TDs and one interception to go along with 80 yards on the ground) and Brunell (156 yards on 7.4 yards per carry, three of which went for TDs) produced 376 yards of offense and an average of 7.2 yards per play.
Mobry would add to the lead a little less than 3 minutes into the second half, catching a 4-yard TD pass on a slant route to make it 31-0.
And Brunell’s final TD run, straight up the gut from 3 yards out with 4:06 to go in the third quarter, would put an exclamation mark on the end of the Cardinals’ offensive outburst on the night.
Mobry finished with just the two catches for 59 yards, but both put points on the board and he also had an interception on defense.
“This is his first game starting, really, because we had a whole bunch of good receivers last year. So it’s really good for his confidence going forward,” Zenz said of the 6-foot-3, 152-pound senior. “That was huge for him to have that game.”
Brunell, freshman Colton Brunell and senior Trace Kirchberg also had two catches apiece, totaling 52 yards, and freshman Brady Link added one catch for six yards.
“We’ve got weapons,” Zenz said, not counting offensive lineman Brady Engel — who had the Cardinals’ other catch, for five yards on a deflection — among them.
Defensively the Cardinals never let Turner even sniff the red zone. The Trojans got inside Columbus’ 40-yard line twice in the first half, although the first time ended with a turnover on downs when Turner opted to go for it on 4th-and-15 and the second time ended with a sack for a loss of 14 yards on 3rd down followed by a blocked punt by Colton Brunell.
“We’re fast and we like to hit,” Zenz said of the Cardinals’ defense. “The crazy part is we’re pretty young, and we’re inexperienced. We have three guys offensively and three guys defensively who started in the same spot last year, but these young guys, they just came out here and flew around. Our defense is fast and physical — I’m really excited about them.
Adding to the defense’s dominant effort was the fact that of Turner’s 81 yards of offense, 33 of them came on one catch, hauled in by Grant Revels.
The way his team walled up at the point of attack and held Turner to negative-22 yards on the ground was what impressed Zenz most on the night.
“Yeah,” he said, “we’ll win some football games (holding teams) to negative 22 yards rushing.”
And win football games is exactly what the Cardinals are looking to do this spring.
The fact that the season is at an unconventional time or that there won’t be state playoffs at the end means little to them.
“It was great to be out here. It feels like getting-ready-for-playoffs weather,” Zenz said of the crisp, March night. “We’ve kind of been preaching that — we feel like we were a playoff contender last year and could contend for a state championship. It definitely felt like fall.
“Our guys kind of brought that intensity, too. That’s kind of what we’re going to be doing all spring.”
COLUMBUS 38, BELOIT TURNER 0
Columbus 12 13 13 0 - 38
Beloit Turner 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
C – Will Cotter 43 run (run failed), 10:55.
C – Caden Brunell 2 run (run failed), 6:00.
Second quarter
C – James Mobry 55 pass from Will Cotter (run failed), 11:51.
C – Caden Brunell 7 run (Corbin Hynes kick good), 1:51.
Third quarter
C – James Mobry 4 pass from Will Cotter (kick failed), 9:18.
C – Caden Brunell 3 run (Corbin Hynes kick good), 4:06.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — C 20, B 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 38-254, B 21-(-22). Passing yards — C 122, B 103. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 10-14-1, B 11-22-2. Fumbles-lost — C 0-0, B 4-0. Penalties-yards — C 4-45, B 2-10.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: C Caden Brunell 21-156, William Cotter 9-80, B Colton Crall 5-3, Grant Revels 1-2.
Passing: C, Will Cotter 10-14-1, 122. B Connor Hughes 7-18-2, 73. Daniel Burrows 4-5-0, 30.
Receiving: C James Mobry 2-59, 2 TDs, Trace Kirchberg 2-19, Colton Brunell 2-19, Caden Brunell 2-14. B Grant Revels 2-38, Camden Combs 3-30, Daniel Burrows 2-15, Jack Neupert 1-12.
