FOOTBALL: Columbus cruises by Beloit Turner in Week 1 of 'alternate fall season'

And Columbus would cap off its dominant first-half showing with 1:51 to go on a 7-yard TD run by Brunell, one he helped set up with a 29-yard scamper — although that turned into a 19-yard gain after a holding call moved the ball back.

“We did a lot,” Zenz said of the offense, which led by Cotter (10-of-14 for 122 yards, two TDs and one interception to go along with 80 yards on the ground) and Brunell (156 yards on 7.4 yards per carry, three of which went for TDs) produced 376 yards of offense and an average of 7.2 yards per play.

Mobry would add to the lead a little less than 3 minutes into the second half, catching a 4-yard TD pass on a slant route to make it 31-0.

And Brunell’s final TD run, straight up the gut from 3 yards out with 4:06 to go in the third quarter, would put an exclamation mark on the end of the Cardinals’ offensive outburst on the night.

Mobry finished with just the two catches for 59 yards, but both put points on the board and he also had an interception on defense.

“This is his first game starting, really, because we had a whole bunch of good receivers last year. So it’s really good for his confidence going forward,” Zenz said of the 6-foot-3, 152-pound senior. “That was huge for him to have that game.”