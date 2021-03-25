FOOTBALL: Columbus excited about opportunity to play in Rock Valley Conference in spring

“Our expectations, our standards will remain high,” said Zenz, who mentioned the Cardinals were a highly-ranked Division 3 football team before the school district decided not to allow high-risk athletics last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have some pretty high goals set as a team with what our expectations are. I wouldn’t say anything has changed from that standpoint. We’re out here working hard. We’re beyond competitive.”

Zenz is excited to see what the Cardinals can do with a bunch of talented, inexperienced players meshing with a ton of two- and three-year starters.

Will Cotter is entering his third year as Columbus’ starting quarterback. The senior completed 51.4% (94-183) of his passes last season, throwing for 1,186 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 251 yards and five TDs.

He’s going to have a slew of offensive weapons to choose from. Senior running back Caden Brunell is a three-year starter who ran for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs last season. Senior receivers James Mobry and Trace Kirchberg will give Cotter targets on the edge, as will freshman Colton Brunell.