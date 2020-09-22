FOOTBALL: Columbus, Lodi will join Rock Valley Conference in spring for this season only

By joining the Rock Valley Conference, it helps Columbus and Lodi schedule at least five conference games as well as have end-of-season awards. The only thing that’s still up in the air is whether or not teams want to play for a conference title, which Zenz said will be voted on in October.

“Absolutely, it definitely relieved some anxiety, especially for the kids,” Zenz said. “Everything is so up in the air and they don’t really know what’s going on. To be able to give them an actual schedule — these are our first five games, these are who we’re playing — it’s made a big difference with them. We still have two games to find at the end of the season during the overlap with baseball. We’re working on that. We’ll see what happens as time goes.”

The Rock Valley Conference teams that were scheduled to play in the spring were Edgerton, East Troy, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe and Whitewater, with Madison Edgewood the lone school sticking to the fall.

With the five other schools joining, that gives the league 12 teams. So to make things fair, the conference has decided to split into two six-team divisions — the Large (East Troy, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe and Whitewater) and Small (Clinton, Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Big Foot and Edgerton).