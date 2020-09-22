FOOTBALL: Columbus, Lodi will join Rock Valley Conference in spring for this season only

Two weeks ago, Columbus football coach Calvin Zenz was chatting with Joe Schneider, the new activities director at Columbus High School, when they received a phone call from Capitol Conference commissioner Jeffrey Giese.
Giese informed them that the Cardinals were being invited to join the Rock Valley Conference for one year only when the "alternate fall season" begins in March. Columbus is joining the Rock Valley along with fellow Capitol members Beloit Turner, Lodi and Walworth Big Foot and also jumping on board for this year only is Clinton from the Eastern Suburban Conference.
The first day for practice in the spring is scheduled for March 8, with a seven-week regular season scheduled beginning with games potentially as early as Wednesday, March 24, and the last Friday of the season being May 3.
“Once we got all the details explained, to me it was a no brainer because we’ve been trying to talk to schools to get a schedule put together,” Zenz said.
Earlier in the summer, some teams in the Capitol Conference decided to forgo the 2020 fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams that decided to still play in the fall were Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep. The teams that decided to move to the spring were the Cardinals, Lodi, Big Foot and Beloit Turner.
With half the teams playing in the fall and the other half playing in the spring, the Capitol Conference — which in football has a different make-up than in other sports because of the WIAA's football-only realignment plan that is taking effect this season — decided as a whole it would not have a conference season this school year.
By joining the Rock Valley Conference, it helps Columbus and Lodi schedule at least five conference games as well as have end-of-season awards. The only thing that’s still up in the air is whether or not teams want to play for a conference title, which Zenz said will be voted on in October.
“Absolutely, it definitely relieved some anxiety, especially for the kids,” Zenz said. “Everything is so up in the air and they don’t really know what’s going on. To be able to give them an actual schedule — these are our first five games, these are who we’re playing — it’s made a big difference with them. We still have two games to find at the end of the season during the overlap with baseball. We’re working on that. We’ll see what happens as time goes.”
The Rock Valley Conference teams that were scheduled to play in the spring were Edgerton, East Troy, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe and Whitewater, with Madison Edgewood the lone school sticking to the fall.
With the five other schools joining, that gives the league 12 teams. So to make things fair, the conference has decided to split into two six-team divisions — the Large (East Troy, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe and Whitewater) and Small (Clinton, Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Big Foot and Edgerton).
Barring any health setbacks, having two six-team divisions gives each team a five-game conference schedule, which will be played the first five weeks of the season. Then the last two games will be for teams to potentially schedule non-conference games.
“Because there’s that overlap with baseball and track (in the final two weeks), there are some schools that don’t want their kids to have to pick and choose which sport they’re going to play,” Zenz said. “They’re just calling it quits after five games. Then there’s no interference with other sports.”
Zenz stated he’s trying to find a couple area teams to play for those other two games, but teams from Madison, Sun Prairie and even Beaver Dam are much too big of schools to play. He did say he had reached out to Waupun and Ripon, but those potential games fell through when Columbus was invited to play in the Rock Valley Conference.
Zenz said he remembered thinking, “Why are are we even talking about this? Let’s go," when he heard of the possibility to join the Rock Valley. The primary reason he had no reservations is because he was having a very difficult time putting together a schedule for the spring, with many teams not responding to his overtures.
“It’s been a tough row to hoe so to speak because some schools won’t even respond to you. If you look at the area, most of the schools playing in the spring are big schools. So the Sun Prairies, Madisons and Beaver Dams — we’re not really interested in playing those schools. Some of the smaller schools are locked into their entire conference.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
