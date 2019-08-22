The Columbus prep football team has a great deal of its starters returning for the 2019 season with bad tastes in their mouths.
In fact, coach Calvin Zenz has nine starters returning that no doubt want more success than they’ve had over the last two seasons.
In Zenz’s first two years with the program, the Cardinals have a combined three wins. And he’s hoping the experience his players have gained over that span will help culminate into a program turnaround this season.
“The experience helps out a lot,” Zenz said. “For some of these guys, it will be their third year starting. There’s a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. They’re finally ready to play varsity football. Some of them have been forced into action because of injuries and lack of depth.
“They’re actually ready now. They’re physically and mentally ready. They’re understanding (our schemes). They’re focused. Everything is just considerably better than where it’s been the last few years.”
Although it might not have looked like it, with a 1-8 overall record, the Cardinals still showed promise. The Cardinals lost four of their games by seven points or less.
Most notably, Columbus lost 10-8 in a Week 7 match-up with rival Lodi.
“That’s tough and when you’re playing a whole bunch of young guys, they’re not used to finishing games and they’re just not physically able to,” Zenz said. “Football is about being bigger, faster and stronger. Those seniors going against sophomores in the fourth quarter, they can just grind it out a little bit better.”
Defense to step up
However, Zenz felt his defense was really coming into its own late in the season last year. The defense held Lodi to just 255 total yards and just one touchdown.
Then in the following week, the Cardinals lost 17-14 to Watertown Luther Prep when the Phoenix made a field goal with 12 seconds left.
Zenz is using those losses as learning points for this year’s team.
“It’s helped a lot,” he said. “We’ve talked about finishing and all that stuff. It’s definitely in our minds. It’s motivated them.”
The losing especially motivated senior Teagan Herschleb, who finished last season with eight interceptions, and earned first-team All-Capitol North Conference honors and was named first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Zenz is expecting big things out of the 6-foot-2 safety this season, but not necessarily with the same type of numbers.
“He’s so smart,” Zenz said. “He can check coverages. He can move people where they need to be based on the offense.
“Eight interceptions is a crazy number and I expect teams to stay away from him and play games with him, but how he can help is getting everyone else where they need to be, and getting into the right coverages. He’s playing better than he ever did last year.”
And Herschleb has talented teammates he can work with to help the Cardinals defense, too. He has Alex Campbell returning, who last year had 26 solo tackles as a defensive back.
Senior Miguel Miranda is a 300-pound fireball on the defensive line that finished last season with 39 total tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss and one sack.
Right beside Miranda will be Kendall Minick who is leaner and meaner, can plug up holes and run down ball carriers. He finished with six solo tackles and two tackles for loss last season.
Zenz said he likes the speed his linebackers have. Right now, he has Caden Brunell, Joe Morris, Trace Kirchberg and Jevin Burbach playing at the linebacker position. Brunell led the team with 68 tackles (25 solo) while Burbach was third with 44 tackles (15 solo).
“Obviously, these are our skilled guys on offense, so when they play linebacker – and they really like to hit people – it’s exciting,” Zenz said.
Offense ready to rock
Zenz is excited about the offense this season because he has so many weapons that can do so many different things.
Brunell replaces Jamal Hill as the workhorse in the backfield after rushing for 434 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Herschleb proved last season with his eight interceptions on defense that he has the ball skills to play receiver, and Evan Anderson, Joe Morris and Alex Campbell all will see time at the slot. Then Zenz has Minick, a big fullback/tight end type that can run defenders over, and Burbach is a very tall, athletic tight end that can be split out.
“Like I tell them, we’ve got a Swiss Army Knife of dudes and we could do a lot of different stuff with different groups,” Zenz said. “We could be five-wide one play and we could be two tight ends the next play, and we don’t have to change the kids on the field.”
And to top it off, Zenz believes he’s got a special one under center with Will Cotter, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds and has a cannon of an arm to go with his sneaky athleticism.
“He’s been pretty impressive this offseason. The amount of improvement we’ve seen, the amount of work he’s put in (is awesome),” Zenz said. “He’s a big dude. I’m going to venture to guess that most people don’t think he can run, but he can move. Once he gets those long legs going, he’s pretty good. He’s tough.”
Cotter should help a struggling offense that averaged just 15.9 points a game last season.
All in all, the added experiences and athleticism the Cardinals bring back this season should equate to more victories.
That’s the goal, at least.
“It’s definitely to win more games and for everyone that have improved to show it out on the field,” Herschleb said.
Now it’s just making sure the right scenario happens.
“If we stay healthy, good things will happen,” Zenz said. “I firmly believe that.”
