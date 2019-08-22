Cardinals at a glance

Coach: Calvin Zenz, third year (3-15)

On offense: In his third season, Zenz will yet again see a new starting quarterback. This time it will be Will Cotter, a junior that saw varsity action in a couple of games last season. The Cardinals also have running back Caden Brunell returning to go along with tight ends Kendal Minick and Jevin Burbach. Cardinals will also rely a solid group of receivers in the passing game with Joe Morris, Evan Anderson and Alex Campbell.

On defense: Minick could be a beast on the defensive line with 300-pounder Miguel Miranda, while Brunell, Burbach and Morris will be playing linebacker with Trace Kirchberg. Teagan Herschleb returns at safety to lead the defense.