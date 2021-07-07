FOOTBALL: Columbus names former Fondy defensive coordinator new head coach

“I would say the word would be anxious and not anxious in a negative way,” Selgrad said of getting started with Columbus. “I just want to get going. It’s been kind of a whirlwind here between getting hired and making all these contacts, plus putting our house up for sale and trying to find a house (in Columbus). I just want to get going. I want to get going into football because football is a haven for me. It’s a great place to be. I’m excited and I’m anxious to get it going.”

Selgrad said he’s met with the old coaching staff and the assistants are coming back, but some will be working in a different capacity. He's also been able to meet a few of the football players.

“They’ve been very supportive, very helpful in getting me names and numbers of people I need to get into contact with,” Selgrad said. “Not being in the area makes it a little bit challenging getting yourself established, but they’ve done more than I could ask to help facilitate that.”

Selgrad said his new team can expect the coaching staff to offer “a lot of time commitment.”

Meaning, he wants to bring in what he’s learned at Fondy and apply it at Columbus.