FOOTBALL: Columbus names former Fondy defensive coordinator new head coach

Andrew Selgrad has been coaching football in some capacity for the last 20 years, including at Fond du Lac High School since 2013.
Selgrad found success as Fondy’s defensive coordinator the last couple of years, but recently wanted to fulfill his goal of becoming the head coach of a program.
In May, he saw a report that said Calvin Zenz had stepped down at Columbus High School to take the head coaching position at Reedsburg Area High School.
Selgrad quickly jumped at the opportunity to lead the Columbus program and applied as soon as he saw the job posting.
“Ever since I got into coaching, I knew eventually someday I’d like to be a head coach,” he said. “I love the area. I grew up in Rosendale. We spent a lot of time in Columbus when I was a kid. I’m familiar with it. It just seemed like a perfect fit. I love the school site. The community is fantastic and everything fell into place. It was definitely a blessing.”
Selgrad was first hired as a Columbus Middle School science teacher before he was officially hired as the varsity football coach on June 28.
He, along with his father Ot Selgrad, is bringing a lot of experience to Columbus. Before starting with Fondy in 2013 as a position coach, Andrew Selgrad also had stops at Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs and North Fond du Lac High School, as well as serving as the head coach for the semi-pro Fond du Lac Crusaders for a couple of seasons.
“I would say the word would be anxious and not anxious in a negative way,” Selgrad said of getting started with Columbus. “I just want to get going. It’s been kind of a whirlwind here between getting hired and making all these contacts, plus putting our house up for sale and trying to find a house (in Columbus). I just want to get going. I want to get going into football because football is a haven for me. It’s a great place to be. I’m excited and I’m anxious to get it going.”
Selgrad said he’s met with the old coaching staff and the assistants are coming back, but some will be working in a different capacity. He's also been able to meet a few of the football players.
“They’ve been very supportive, very helpful in getting me names and numbers of people I need to get into contact with,” Selgrad said. “Not being in the area makes it a little bit challenging getting yourself established, but they’ve done more than I could ask to help facilitate that.”
Selgrad said his new team can expect the coaching staff to offer “a lot of time commitment.”
Meaning, he wants to bring in what he’s learned at Fondy and apply it at Columbus.
“We’re not looking to change the program,” Selgrad said. “We’re looking to continue to build on the foundation that coach Zenz established. We’re just going to continue to take it one step farther. Our goal here is to compete for conference championships and eventually compete for state championships. That was our goal at Fond du Lac. That was our goal at Springs.
"It’s about winning and it’s about establishing a culture of winning. I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to go against some of the top programs in the state and everything they all have in common is consistency. That’s what else we’re going to bring is consistency.”
From what he’s seen on film from last season, Selgrad believes the Cardinals fit well with what he wants to teach.
“The thing I see from our players are they are tough kids,” he said. “They’ll stick their nose in there. They’ll do what they’re asked to do and the things we saw at Fond du Lac and even at Springs is you’ve got to bring that toughness. You’ve got to be the most physical team on the field.”
What stood out for Selgrad from his stops at Springs and Fondy was players were taught to be the most physical team on the field and wanted the opponent to know exactly who they played against. He wants that for the Cardinals.
“That’s the same thing we’re going to preach here at Columbus,” Selgrad said. “We’re going to bring that same physical mentality, we’re going to swarm to the ball, we’re going to be aggressive with our blocking and be assignment sound.”
With that type of attitude in mind, Selgrad told the players he’s already met that this season won’t be a lost one as it sometimes can be when a program gets a new leader.
That’s not the mentality he wants his players to have after a spring season in which the Cardinals went 5-1 while competing against teams in the Rock Valley Small Conference.
“We’re going to improve upon what we did in the spring and continue to grow it,” Selgrad said. “I think with the schemes we’re going to bring from Fond du Lac, and the players we have, I think everything fits. Everything's in place for us to be successful and to compete with Lodi, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and the top-tier teams. We want to be right there with them.”
