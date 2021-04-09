FOOTBALL: Columbus outlasts Edgerton 35-28 in Rock Valley Small showdown

COLUMBUS — Friday’s spring prep football game between Rock Valley Small Conference rivals Columbus and Edgerton was similar to two heavyweight boxers going at it in the ring.

Both squads repeatedly answered each other blow for blow during the first half. Then the Cardinals answered with a two-punch combo in the third and held off the Crimson Tide just enough to win 35-28 on Senior Night at Columbus High School.

“Our first two games earlier in the season we won by big margins and we knew this game was going to be really tough,” Columbus quarterback Will Cotter said. “We knew Edgerton was really tough and it was a battle the whole way through.”

The Cardinals (3-0) got everything they could handle from the Tide (1-2). But it was the third quarter that gave Columbus some cushion to work with.

Cotter used every bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to dive in for a 1-yard touchdown run to go up 28-21 with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third.

Then after the Cardinals defense forced the Tide to punt on a three-and-out, Cotter led the Cardinals offense down the field on a nine-play drive that ended with him hooking up with receiver Trace Kirchberg on a 38-yard pitch-and-catch to go up 35-21 with 48 seconds left in the third.