FOOTBALL: Columbus outlasts Edgerton 35-28 in Rock Valley Small showdown

COLUMBUS — Friday’s spring prep football game between Rock Valley Small Conference rivals Columbus and Edgerton was similar to two heavyweight boxers going at it in the ring.
Both squads repeatedly answered each other blow for blow during the first half. Then the Cardinals answered with a two-punch combo in the third and held off the Crimson Tide just enough to win 35-28 on Senior Night at Columbus High School.
“Our first two games earlier in the season we won by big margins and we knew this game was going to be really tough,” Columbus quarterback Will Cotter said. “We knew Edgerton was really tough and it was a battle the whole way through.”
The Cardinals (3-0) got everything they could handle from the Tide (1-2). But it was the third quarter that gave Columbus some cushion to work with.
Cotter used every bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to dive in for a 1-yard touchdown run to go up 28-21 with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third.
Then after the Cardinals defense forced the Tide to punt on a three-and-out, Cotter led the Cardinals offense down the field on a nine-play drive that ended with him hooking up with receiver Trace Kirchberg on a 38-yard pitch-and-catch to go up 35-21 with 48 seconds left in the third.
Cotter had himself a night, completing 13-of-25 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 51 yards on eight carries.
“He threw the ball really well,” Columbus coach Calvin Zenz said. “His completion percentage isn’t what it should be. We had way too many drops. But he’s played well every week. This is his second year in the offense and he’s thriving. It’s been a while since we’ve thrown for that many yards.”
Seven of those passes went to Kirchberg for a game-high 132 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“You talk about a dude who is a beast,” Zenz said. “He’s probably one of the most physically put together guys I’ve ever had. For a guy who weighs 215, he runs like a little guy.
“Offensively, this is the first team that single-covered him. He’s been pretty much double-covered and taken out of the game plan the first two weeks, but that allowed other guys to get involved.”
Kirchberg’s first touchdown reception was for 34 yards to put Columbus up 8-0 with 2:19 left in the first.
The momentum didn’t last long as on the ensuing kickoff, the Cardinals kicked to Konner Knauf, who returned it for an 87-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 2:03 left.
“We said all week, ‘Don’t kick the ball to No. 6,’” Zenz said. “Then the very first kick goes to No. 6 and he houses it. It’s gut wrenching, irritating, infuriating and all other words.”
Edgerton initially took the lead at 14-8 just 6 seconds into the second quarter when quarterback Drew Hanson connected with receiver Clayton Jenny for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Hanson threw for 207 yards, three touchdowns and an interception off of 14-of-33 passes. His favorite targets were Jenny and Knauf. Jenny caught five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns while Knauf caught six for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“Knauf is a stud and we knew that,” Zenz said. “He’s probably one of the better receivers in the entire state. The quarterback is really good. Tip of the cap to them. They had a great game plan.”
Columbus came soaring back when Cotter found receiver Colton Brunell wide open for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 8:55 remaining until halftime. After a failed two-point conversion, the game was knotted up at 14.
“Just getting a big-play touchdown, that changes the momentum instantly,” Cotter said of Brunell’s touchdown. “For me personally, (we gained momentum) when I hooked up with Colton on a nice touchdown pass right over the middle of the field. That’s when I think we had a pretty good shot of winning it.”
Columbus regained the lead with just under 3 minutes left in the half when Kirchberg returned a punt for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 21-14.
But Edgerton answered right back when Hanson led the Tide on a 5-play drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to Jenny to tie it up at 21-21 with 1:30 left.
After the third quarter ended with Columbus leading 35-21, Edgerton didn’t go away. In fact, after both team’s traded punts to begin the fourth, the Tide got the ball near midfield.
The Tide went on a six-play drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown pass from Hanson to Knauf to cut the deficit to 35-28 with 6:54 remaining.
The game went down to the wire as Edgerton still had a chance to at least tie the game with under 3 minutes remaining. But Kirchberg intercepted Hanson on a fourth-down play at the Columbus 31 with 1:40 left.
The Cardinals ran Caden Brunell – who finished the game with 30 carries for 105 yards – for three yards before kneeling the ball a couple times to seal the victory.
“It was our best opponent this year, so we knew we had to come out and play,” Cotter said. “To get a win on Senior Night on our home field is a good time.”
COLUMBUS 35, EDGERTON 28
Edgerton;0;21;0;7;-;28
Columbus;8;13;14;0;-;35
First quarter
C – Trace Kirchberg 34 pass from Will Cotter (Trace Kirchberg run good), 2:19.
E – Konner Knauf 87 kickoff return (Chama Diaz kick good), 2:03.
Second quarter
E – Clayton Jenny 14 pass from Drew Hanson (Chama Diaz kick good), 11:54.
C – Colton Brunell 34 pass from Will Cotter (pass failed), 8:55.
C – Trace Kirchberg 37 punt return (Corbin Hynes kick good), 2:51.
E – Clayton Jenny 10 pass from Drew Hanson (Chama Diaz kick good), 1:50.
Third quarter
C – Will Cotter 1 run (Corbin Hynes kick good), 6:58.
C – Trace Kirchberg 38 pass from Will Cotter (Corbin Hynes kick good), :48.
Fourth quarter
E – Konner Knauf 2 pass from Drewn Hanson (Chama Diaz kick good), 6:54.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Co 20, E 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Co 45-184, E 19-22. Passing yards — Co 240, E 207. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Co 13-25-0, E 14-33-1. Penalties-yards — Co 7-70, E 8-55. Fumbles-lost — Co 1-0, E 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — Co: Caden Brunell 30-105, Will Cotter 8-51, TD. E: Ethan Krause 9-21. Passing (Att.-Comp.-TD-Int.-Yds) — Co: Will Cotter 13-25-3-0-240. E: Drew Hansen 14-33-3-1-207. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — Co: Trace Kirchberg 7-132, 2 TDs, James Mobry 2-49, Colton Brunell 1-34, TD, Mason Carthew 3-25. E: Clayton Jenny 5-83, 2 TD, Ethan Krause 3-67, Konner Knauf 6-57, TD. At Columbus High School.
GALLERY: Action from Friday's spring football game between Columbus and Edgerton
Trace Kirchberg 5.jpg
Andrew Pfeffer.jpg
Austin Rennhack.jpg
Caden Brunell 2.jpg
Caden Brunell 3.jpg
Caden Brunell 4.jpg
Caden Brunell 5.jpg
Caden Brunell.jpg
Collin Selk.jpg
Colton Brunell 2.jpg
Colton Brunell 3.jpg
Colton Brunell.jpg
Dropped pass.jpg
James Mobry 2.jpg
James Mobry 3.jpg
James Mobry 4.jpg
James Mobry
Luke Lobner.jpg
Malani Aragon 2.jpg
Malani Aragon.jpg
National Anthem 2.jpg
National Anthem.jpg
O'Marion Richmond-Lee.jpg
Ryan King.jpg
Sack.jpg
Trace Kirchberg 2.jpg
Trace Kirchberg 3.jpg
Trace Kirchberg 4.jpg
Trace Kirchberg
Will Cotter 2.jpg
Will Cotter 3.jpg
Will Cotter.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.