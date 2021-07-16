FOOTBALL: Columbus running back Caden Brunell fulfils childhood dream of playing in WFCA All-star game

“At that age, to be able to be that versatile, I don’t think it’s natural. I think it was a worked effort. He always worked on football stuff, and he still does.”

By the time Caden was a senior, Jason — who was the defensive coordinator that last two seasons — said his son was almost like a coach on the field because of his versatility.

“He knew everything that was going on with the offense,” Jason said. “He knew everything that was going on in defense. He did such great zone breakdown that he just knew. Because he was confident, they knew he knew and listened to him. His energy and communication skills with the team brought people together.”

What made it special for Jason was to watch how the team gravitated towards Caden every season.

“There’s certain people that you just want to be around,” Jason said. “I think that was him because he was such a great encourager for everybody – coaches, students, adults and other classmates. People liked to be around him because he’s sincerely there for them. He wants everybody to do well.”

Caden said he felt added pressure as a freshman to be a leader because leadership within the program had yet to be figured out.