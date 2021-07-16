FOOTBALL: Columbus running back Caden Brunell fulfils childhood dream of playing in WFCA All-star game

COLUMBUS — Growing up in the late 2000s, Friday night was always the highlight of the week for young Caden Brunell.
That’s because he’d get a chance to go down to Columbus High School to watch his dad, Jason Brunell, coach the prep football team in their weekly game during the fall.
Caden was always around football during dad Jason's 13-year run leading the Cardinals from 2000-12, so it was natural that he’d want to watch “the big boys play” every week.
“He’s been around football his whole life, so he always looked up to a lot of kids, and I can’t just say one,” Jason said. “He just looked up to football players, the way we talked about culture and being good people and doing right things all the time, not just when people are watching, but when people aren’t watching.
“I think he took that to heart because he was always working hard.”
By the time the younger Brunell got to sixth grade and was a couple years into playing youth football, he had made several goals, in hopes of one day being recognized as one of the best in the state.
Caden and his father both agreed the main goal was to become the best Columbus football player in the program, as well as be recognized as one of Wisconsin’s best, by the time his senior year was over.
“That was always my goal. I wanted to be the best of the best,” Caden said. “My goal was to be one of the kids that the younger kids looked up to when I’m a senior. I figured being in the all-star game or being able to play in college (at UW La Crosse), the little kids would look up to me.
“Hopefully, I impacted them.”
Over these last four years, Caden set a legacy at Columbus that anyone involved with the program will remember for a long time, but he was also selected as a running back to take part in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small-schools All-Star football game at Titans Stadium in Oshkosh on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Caden is a special kid,” Columbus assistant coach Tim Stormer said. “You only get one of those kids once every three or four years. Caden is one of those. Being able to coach him (the last four years) as his linebacker coach was really fun. No matter what Caden is doing, you’re going to get 110% out of Caden. He’s not afraid to speak up, but when Caden speaks up, everything out of his mouth is always positive. You don’t ever hear him say anything negative. He’s always encouraging the younger kids to go 100% and do the drills the right way.
“I told his dad and I told some of the other guys that are familiar with the football program, ‘Year in and year out, you can replace kids, but Caden is a kid I don’t believe you can replace.’ He’s just such a really good kid and he works so hard. He’s very coachable and he listens to what you say. He’ll take that out on the field and transform what he’s turned into. It’s a credit to Caden because he’s worked so hard to get to where he is.”
Caden was a three-year, two-way starter for the Cardinals. He rushed for 2,314 yards and 30 touchdowns on 464 carries, and he also caught 18 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a running back. On the defensive side of the ball he was just as impactful at linebacker, finishing his career with 209 total tackles (83 solo) with 26 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one rumble recovery and his lone interception his junior season went for a touchdown.
As a senior, he was a first-team running back and linebacker in the Rock Valley-Small Conference — the Cardinals and rival Lodi played in the makeshift six-team league this past spring having missed the fall season. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year by the league coaches as well, and also garnered honorable mention all-state linebacker honors by the WFCA as well.
Jason said when Caden was younger they had a conversation where all the goals they set together revolved around football — lifting, speed and agility, doing well in the classroom in order to participate and get a chance to play at the next level.
“He really took that to heart,” Jason said. “We made all these small goals when he was a freshman to play at varsity. He played a little on varsity. Then as a sophomore, he started and played so many different spots as a sophomore. As a sophomore, he played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, he played everywhere.
“At that age, to be able to be that versatile, I don’t think it’s natural. I think it was a worked effort. He always worked on football stuff, and he still does.”
By the time Caden was a senior, Jason — who was the defensive coordinator that last two seasons — said his son was almost like a coach on the field because of his versatility.
“He knew everything that was going on with the offense,” Jason said. “He knew everything that was going on in defense. He did such great zone breakdown that he just knew. Because he was confident, they knew he knew and listened to him. His energy and communication skills with the team brought people together.”
What made it special for Jason was to watch how the team gravitated towards Caden every season.
“There’s certain people that you just want to be around,” Jason said. “I think that was him because he was such a great encourager for everybody – coaches, students, adults and other classmates. People liked to be around him because he’s sincerely there for them. He wants everybody to do well.”
Caden said he felt added pressure as a freshman to be a leader because leadership within the program had yet to be figured out.
“I went into high school my freshman year and not a lot of people would speak up or try to encourage the younger kids to get them working out or studying,” Caden said. “I didn’t like that. I wouldn’t consider myself to be one of the most talkative persons, but I made it a point to be that guy to reach out to the kids whether they were younger than me or even older guys. I tried to make it a point to be a leader. You could say I felt pressured to do that because I didn’t really see a whole lot of leadership.”
Caden’s leadership took another step forward when the pandemic was going on last summer, as the coaching staff wasn’t allowed to be in contact with the players. Jason said Caden took it upon himself to organize team practices to prepare for the spring season.
“Caden did all that,” Jason said. “He organized the practices. He organized workouts. He just kept everybody in check and he does it such a positive way. Even before that, he was one of the guys to get guys to start working out, believing in themselves and believing in each other. He has all those qualities that you look for in a leader.”
While it’s up for debate of if Caden set his goal as one of the best to throw on the pads at Columbus High School, he definitely left a mark within the program.
“When you coach kids like that and you’re not going to coach them anymore, you always look back and think, ‘That’s a kid I’m going to miss,’” Stormer said. “I’m going to miss being around Caden because he was a lot of fun to coach.”
