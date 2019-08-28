With a 19-7 victory over Omro to start the 2019 prep football season, Columbus won its first season opener since 2016 when it blew out Ripon 44-7.
The Cardinals did it behind an enforcing rushing attack by running back Caden Brunell. Brunell bulldozed his way for 231 rushing yards off of 30 carries.
Brunell scored twice in the first quarter -- one off an eight-yard run in the first minute, 58 seconds. Then again when he fell in off a 3-yard run with 4:51 left to go.
After the Foxes scored with 8:45 left in the first half to make it 12-7, Brunell broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run just 28 seconds later to make it 19-7.
Columbus' Will Cotter completed 9-of-16 passes for 122 yards and two interceptions.
The Foxes were held to just 176 total yards (34 passing, 142 rushing).
Next up will be Plattville at Columbus High School for the Cardinals.
ALMOND-BANCROFT 26, FALL RIVER/RIO 14
The Fall River/Rio couldn't muster a single yard rushing in its season opening loss to Almond-Bancroft last Friday.
In fact, while running back Teagan Prochnow finished with 10 yards off of seven carriers, as a team the Rebels finished with a minus-one yard on the ground.
But there was a bright spot for the Rebels, who play Independence/Gilmanton this week. That would be the pass-catching duo of quarterback Carson Richardson and receiver Jacob Rowe. Richardson found Rowe six times for 70 yards. Richardson finished with 12-of-17 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Eagles had the first three scores of the game to go up 19-0 with 9:42 left in the third quarter.
The Rebels finally got on the board when Richardson found Rowe for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 7:37 left in the third to cut the deficit to 19-6.
The Eagles scored again off a 32-yard pass from Daniel Bumgardner to Matthew Links to go up 26-6 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
The Rebels answered back with a 5-yard touchdown run by Prochnow just 39 seconds later to cut the deficit to 26-14.
